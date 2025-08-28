Symbiotic Unveils External Rewards to Boost Shared Security

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 03:39
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31672+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10038-1.81%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22308-1.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311-2.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018371+0.88%

Symbiotic, a universal staking protocol and EigenLayer competitor, has introduced External Rewards, a feature designed to let networks offer their own token-based incentives to stakers and node operators.

The new feature, introduced on Wednesday, marks a step in Symbiotic’s push to make shared security a default feature across modular blockchain ecosystems.

External Rewards gives protocols a way to distribute native tokens or points directly through the Symbiotic platform, layering these incentives alongside Symbiotic Points — the protocol’s economic coordination mechanism. The goal is to help networks bootstrap security, attract capital and evolve incentive models without rebuilding core infrastructure. All rewards appear in one interface, giving stakers and contributors a comprehensive view of their economic participation across networks.

“This launch is a pivotal moment for Symbiotic and the broader shared security ecosystem,” said Misha Putiatin, the co-founder of Symbiotic, in a press release shared with CoinDesk. “Shared security is something we’ve been steadily building toward, and external rewards are proof of that work compounding. Each new primitive or feature we ship strengthens the foundation for others to build on.”

Several protocols are already using External Rewards. Hyperlane, the interoperability protocol, is rewarding stakers securing its cross-chain Warp Routes with $HYPER tokens.

Symbiotic’s universal staking framework currently supports everything from liquid restaked assets like ETH to hybrid and native staking models. By unifying rewards and security incentives under one platform, Symbiotic wants to become a cryptoeconomic coordination layer for a modular ecosystem.

“The launch of external rewards builds on Symbiotic’s mission to make Universal Staking the cryptoeconomic coordination layer for modular, multichain infrastructure,” the team wrote in a press release.

Read more: Symbiotic Launches ‘Relay’ to Bring Secure Staking Across Chains

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/08/27/symbiotic-unveils-external-rewards-to-boost-shared-security

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud is launching its own layer-1 blockchain for financial institutions, taking on Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in payments. Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, [...]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07531+0.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5437-0.14%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/08/27 23:22
Share
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036-1.54%
XRP
XRP$2.9795-1.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:17
Share
Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Online brokerage Webull has launched cryptocurrency trading for Australian users on August 27, 2025, marking a swift global expansion just two days after bringing crypto back to its US platform.
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/08/28 04:15
Share

Trending News

More

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war