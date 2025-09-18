Synthesys Secures $11 Million to Build Infrastructure for Tokenized Securities

By: Blockhead
2025/09/18 15:30
SEED
SEED$0.001548-23.47%

Synthesys Secures $11 Million to Build Infrastructure for Tokenized Securities

SINGAPORE — Synthesys, a Singapore-based startup, announced yesterday that it has raised US$11 million in combined seed and strategic funding to develop the next generation of infrastructure for tokenized securities. The funding round was led by veteran blockchain and technology investor Mark Pui, a notable "super-angel" in the space.

The announcement comes as global financial giants and regional leaders, including BlackRock, Nasdaq, HSBC, and DBS, increasingly adopt tokenized securities for various asset classes, from money-market funds to bonds. Synthesys, formerly known as Equitize, aims to capitalize on this trend by building the core infrastructure that will enable these institutions to operate more efficiently within a tokenized ecosystem.

According to Synthesys CEO, Darien Poh, the recent combination of regulatory clarity and a deeper understanding of how blockchain can enhance traditional finance has turned the concept of tokenizing securities into a present-day reality.

"Financial institutions are now recognizing the operational efficiencies of tokenizing securities," Poh said. "This raise enables us to scale the infrastructure needed to continue building towards making the future of capital markets more efficient, transparent, and accessible."

According to the release, Synthesys addresses critical inefficiencies in traditional financial markets, which often rely on multiple intermediaries, leading to delayed settlement times and higher costs. Using blockchain technology and smart contracts, Synthesys's technology automates record-keeping and reconciliation, enabling near-instant settlement and reducing operational risk.

"Just as mutual funds first emerged in 1924 and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reshaped investing in the 2000s, blockchain technology will enable a new generation of more efficient financial vehicles," said Mark Pui, the lead investor. He added that the Synthesys team is "perfectly positioned to transform a $58 trillion market."

The announcement also said that Synthesys, which was founded in 2023, has developed a global liquidity network that connects over 40 primary and secondary distribution channels and automates compliance across jurisdictions for asset managers globally and expanding across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

In a clarification with Blockhead, Poh said said that Syntheses Network has over 40 participants including distribution channels, liquidity providers, lenders and borrowers, and other utility partners.

➢ Stay ahead of the curve. Join Blockhead on Telegram today for all the latest in crypto.
+ Follow Blockhead on Google News
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2823-1.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16374+2.30%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06926-24.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+5.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5564+7.60%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why