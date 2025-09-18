Synthesys Secures $11 Million to Build Infrastructure for Tokenized Securities

SINGAPORE — Synthesys, a Singapore-based startup, announced yesterday that it has raised US$11 million in combined seed and strategic funding to develop the next generation of infrastructure for tokenized securities. The funding round was led by veteran blockchain and technology investor Mark Pui, a notable "super-angel" in the space.

The announcement comes as global financial giants and regional leaders, including BlackRock, Nasdaq, HSBC, and DBS, increasingly adopt tokenized securities for various asset classes, from money-market funds to bonds. Synthesys, formerly known as Equitize, aims to capitalize on this trend by building the core infrastructure that will enable these institutions to operate more efficiently within a tokenized ecosystem.

According to Synthesys CEO, Darien Poh, the recent combination of regulatory clarity and a deeper understanding of how blockchain can enhance traditional finance has turned the concept of tokenizing securities into a present-day reality.

"Financial institutions are now recognizing the operational efficiencies of tokenizing securities," Poh said. "This raise enables us to scale the infrastructure needed to continue building towards making the future of capital markets more efficient, transparent, and accessible."

According to the release, Synthesys addresses critical inefficiencies in traditional financial markets, which often rely on multiple intermediaries, leading to delayed settlement times and higher costs. Using blockchain technology and smart contracts, Synthesys's technology automates record-keeping and reconciliation, enabling near-instant settlement and reducing operational risk.

"Just as mutual funds first emerged in 1924 and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reshaped investing in the 2000s, blockchain technology will enable a new generation of more efficient financial vehicles," said Mark Pui, the lead investor. He added that the Synthesys team is "perfectly positioned to transform a $58 trillion market."

The announcement also said that Synthesys, which was founded in 2023, has developed a global liquidity network that connects over 40 primary and secondary distribution channels and automates compliance across jurisdictions for asset managers globally and expanding across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

In a clarification with Blockhead, Poh said said that Syntheses Network has over 40 participants including distribution channels, liquidity providers, lenders and borrowers, and other utility partners.

