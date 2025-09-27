T-REX — active in the project with an eye on the drop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

T-REX is a blockchain that simplifies user interaction with Web3 by integrating with Web2 platforms.

At the time of writing, the project is running the T-REX Persona System campaign, where users can complete quests and earn badges.

The team has raised $17 million in funding from Framework Ventures, Hypersphere Ventures, SNZ Holding, and other investors.

In this guide, we’ll explore the key activities to complete in the project with an eye on a potential future airdrop.

Go to the website and complete the registration. In the Quests section, complete the social tasks: Quests section. Data: T-REX Claim rewards in the Badge tab and invite friends: Badges section. Data: T-REX Join the project’s Discord, stay active, and farm roles. Quests section. Data: T-REXBadges section. Data: T-REX