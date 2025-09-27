T-REX is a blockchain that simplifies user interaction with Web3 by integrating with Web2 platforms. At the time of writing, the project is running the T-REX Persona System campaign, where users can complete quests and earn badges. The team has raised $17 million in funding from Framework Ventures, Hypersphere Ventures, SNZ Holding, and other investors. […] Сообщение T-REX — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.T-REX is a blockchain that simplifies user interaction with Web3 by integrating with Web2 platforms. At the time of writing, the project is running the T-REX Persona System campaign, where users can complete quests and earn badges. The team has raised $17 million in funding from Framework Ventures, Hypersphere Ventures, SNZ Holding, and other investors. […] Сообщение T-REX — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

T-REX — active in the project with an eye on the drop

By: Incrypted
2025/09/27 06:50
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

T-REX is a blockchain that simplifies user interaction with Web3 by integrating with Web2 platforms.

At the time of writing, the project is running the T-REX Persona System campaign, where users can complete quests and earn badges.

The team has raised $17 million in funding from Framework Ventures, Hypersphere Ventures, SNZ Holding, and other investors.

In this guide, we’ll explore the key activities to complete in the project with an eye on a potential future airdrop.

  1. Go to the website and complete the registration. In the Quests section, complete the social tasks:
Quests section. Data: T-REX
  1. Claim rewards in the Badge tab and invite friends:
Badges section. Data: T-REX
  1. Join the project’s Discord, stay active, and farm roles.

At the time of writing, the project is running a campaign to farm badges through activity. Holding badges may become one of the criteria for airdrop distribution. Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated and not miss important announcements.

Highlights:

  • complete tasks;
  • earn badges.

If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

