T. Rowe Price shares rocket higher after deal where Goldman will invest $1 billion in asset manager

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:20
Sidekick
K$0.1624+8.26%
Threshold
T$0.01574-3.43%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.273-2.14%
Boom
BOOM$0.01004-18.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017116-3.93%

The T. Rowe Price Technology Development Center in New York, US, on Monday, May 1, 2023. 

Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

T. Rowe Price shares rallied Thursday after the asset manager struck a $1 billion deal with Goldman Sachs to sell private-market products to retail investors.

Goldman will buy up to $1 billion in T. Rowe Price common stock through open-market purchases with the intention to own up to 3.5%, according to the announcement. The two financial firms will team up to offer wealth and retirement funds that give access to private markets for individuals, financial advisors, plan sponsors and plan participants.

T. Rowe Price shares were up 8% in premarket trading.

“This investment and collaboration represent our conviction in a shared legacy of success delivering results for investors,” David Solomon, CEO of Goldman, said in a statement. “With Goldman Sachs’ decades of leadership innovating across public and private markets and T. Rowe Price’s expertise in active investing, clients can invest confidently in the new opportunities for retirement savings and wealth creation.”

T. Rowe Price’s shares have struggled over the years with the Baltimore-based firm slow to embrace the exchange-traded fund boom with its bread-and-butter being active management, resulting in massive withdrawals and disappointing returns. T. Rowe shares have provided a negative return over the last five years for investors.

The new deal came on the heels of President Donald Trump’s newly signed executive order that aimed at allowing investors greater access to alternative assets to 401(k) plans, including cryptocurrencies and private-market assets.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/04/t-rowe-price-shares-rocket-higher-after-deal-where-goldman-will-invest-1-billion-in-asset-manager.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01343-1.17%
MAY
MAY$0.04326+1.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.127-11.00%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Share
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15524+0.94%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02363-3.35%
Major
MAJOR$0.15797+1.81%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Share
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.2819-4.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.05923-3.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14134-1.53%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Share

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers