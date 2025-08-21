TAC’s TVL Surges above $200M One Month after Mainnet Launch

Just a month after going live, TAC’s TON-focused EVM network has locked in 35% more value than TON’s DeFi TVL.

TAC, a TON blockchain-focused protocol, has attracted nearly $208 million in total value locked (TVL) in just a month after its mainnet launch. After launching on July 15, the EVM-compatible layer now holds 35% more value on-chain than TON’s DeFi TVL, which stands at $153.6 million as of today, Aug. 20, per data from DefiLlama.

TVL on TAC and TON. Source: DefiLlama

The network connects Ethereum-based applications to TON’s Telegram-integrated ecosystem without bridges or wrapped assets. Since launch, Ethereum-based DeFi protocols including Curve, Morpho, and Euler — each with over $1 billion in TVL — have deployed on TAC. Months before its mainnet launch, TAC secured $150 million in Ethereum-based liquidity in a campaign with DeFi liquidity protocol Turtle Club.

Lending protocol Euler currently represents the largest share of TAC’s TVL, with $131.3 million in TVL, or 63% of value locked on TAC. Users appear to be holding assets to earn yield rather than actively moving them, as two of the top three protocols by TVL focus on lending. The decentralized exchange Curve Finance ranks fifth among protocols on TAC, with $17.14 million in TVL, per DefiLlama.

Michael Bentley, CEO and co-founder of Euler, told The Defiant that integrating with TAC lets the lending protocol reach Telegram users without requiring them to use separate wallets or cross-chain bridges.

“Telegram is already part of most crypto users’ daily routine. Integrating directly through TAC allows us to meet users where they are, and reaching the highest TVL on TAC shows how quickly adoption can grow,” Bentley said.

TAC’s growth has lifted TON’s share of EVM-based DeFi by providing a direct path for Ethereum developers to reach TON users without rewriting their applications in FunC, TON’s native language.

TAC’s layer lets Ethereum developers reach Telegram users, even after the platform limited its Mini Apps to TON as the messaging app’s exclusive blockchain partner in January.

TAC’s native token is currently up over 7% in the past month, trading near $0.013. Meanwhile, Toncoin is flat on the month at $3.28, despite news of the launch of the first TON corporate treasury earlier this month.