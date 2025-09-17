Taiko Names Chainlink Data Streams as Official Oracle for Its L2 Network

Taiko, an Ethereum-based ETH $4 496 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $542.67 B Vol. 24h: $28.93 B Layer 2 rollup, has announced the integration of Chainlink LINK $22.96 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $15.56 B Vol. 24h: $795.30 M Data Streams.

The development comes as the underlying Ethereum network continues to see significant on-chain activity, including large sales from ETH whales.

The partnership establishes Chainlink as the official oracle infrastructure for the network. It is designed to provide developers on the Taiko platform with reliable and high-speed market data, essential for building a wide range of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, from complex derivatives platforms to more niche projects involving unique token governance models.

According to the project’s official announcement on Sept. 17, the integration enables the creation of more advanced on-chain products that require high-quality, tamper-proof data to function securely.

Taiko operates as a “based rollup,” which means it leverages Ethereum validators for transaction sequencing for strong decentralization.

Boosting DeFi and Institutional Interest

Oracles are fundamental services in the blockchain industry. They act as secure bridges that feed external, off-chain information to on-chain smart contracts. DeFi protocols, in particular, rely on oracles for accurate, real-time price feeds.

Taiko leadership stated that using Chainlink’s infrastructure aligns with its goals.

The team hopes the partnership will help attract institutional crypto investment and support the development of real-world applications, a goal that aligns with Chainlink’s broader mission to bring global data on-chain.

Integrating real-world economic information is part of a broader industry trend. Just last week, Chainlink partnered with the Sei Network SEI $0.31 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $1.90 B Vol. 24h: $117.40 M to bring official US government economic data, such as GDP figures, onto its blockchain.

That partnership also focused on serving institutional and DeFi users. Taiko’s integration follows a similar strategy, highlighting the growing demand for reliable, off-chain information to power more sophisticated on-chain applications.

Chainlink Labs commented that providing its secure, sub-second market data will help Taiko foster more innovation.

The oracle provider’s infrastructure has a long track record in DeFi, and the project has also expanded its focus by securing partnerships in emerging sectors like decentralized AI infrastructure.

