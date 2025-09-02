Taiwan Semiconductor Offers High Salaries to Attract Skilled Engineers

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 22:14
Moonveil
MORE$0.09793-0.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.011138-3.42%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.007964+2.58%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00778-1.14%

TLDRs:

  • TSMC raises average employee pay to NT$3.57 million, a 44.5% increase since 2020.
  • New engineers with master’s degrees earn over NT$2 million annually in Taiwan.
  • Manufacturing staff at TSMC now receive salaries more than four times Taiwan’s minimum wage.
  • Asian chipmakers like TSMC are offering higher pay than US firms to secure talent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s leading chipmaker, is significantly increasing employee salaries and benefits as it competes for highly skilled engineering talent in a tightening global labor market.

In 2024, the company reported that its average annual compensation reached NT$3.57 million (approximately US$111,000), marking a striking 44.5% rise from 2020 levels.

Record Pay for Semiconductor Workers

The increase in TSMC’s spending on employee compensation reflects a broader strategy to attract and retain top talent.

Total company spending on salaries and benefits more than doubled over four years, rising from NT$140.8 billion (US$4.79 billion) in 2020 to NT$301.8 billion (US$9.4 billion) in 2024.

Newly hired engineers holding master’s degrees at TSMC’s Taiwan operations and its affiliate Visera Technologies earned over NT$2 million (US$62,320) annually, demonstrating the company’s willingness to offer premium pay for in-demand skills.

Engineering Talent in High Demand

The semiconductor industry is facing a demographic challenge as nearly 40% of its workforce is aged 50 and above, creating potential gaps as experienced employees retire.

With projections showing a shortage of up to 115,000 semiconductor workers globally by 2030, 67,000 of whom may remain unfilled due to a lack of qualified candidates, companies like TSMC are prioritizing talent acquisition and retention.

The generous compensation packages reflect a race among leading firms to secure skilled engineers who can sustain innovation and production in the fast-evolving chip market.

Manufacturing Staff See Strong Gains

Compensation increases are not limited to engineers. Production and manufacturing employees at TSMC now receive average annual pay exceeding NT$1 million (US$31,160), with monthly earnings surpassing four times Taiwan’s basic wage.

This approach underscores the company’s recognition that skilled manufacturing staff are vital to maintaining its leadership in advanced semiconductor production. By offering competitive salaries across the workforce, TSMC is setting a new benchmark in employee compensation in the Asian tech sector.

Asia Outpaces US Salary Growth

TSMC’s aggressive compensation growth significantly outpaces trends in the US semiconductor industry, where average salaries grew only 7.7% over three years, from $107,943 in 2018 to $116,254 in 2021.

The disparity highlights how Asian chipmakers, particularly TSMC, are leveraging their dominant market position and strategic focus on innovation to create premium pay structures. By doing so, they not only attract the best talent but also strengthen their competitive edge in the global semiconductor race.

As the global semiconductor sector faces talent shortages and an aging workforce, TSMC’s bold pay strategy illustrates the increasing importance of human capital in sustaining technological leadership. The company’s approach may serve as a blueprint for other Asian tech giants aiming to maintain growth and innovation in an increasingly competitive market.

The post Taiwan Semiconductor Offers High Salaries to Attract Skilled Engineers appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9992-1.64%
Everscale
EVER$0.00942-4.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0784+9.95%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003438-2.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0784+9.95%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15316+9.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006009+1.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.1169-0.93%
XRP
XRP$2.7925+1.53%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence