Talk to Your Salesforce Org: Natural Language Meets CRM via MCP

What if you could speak to your Salesforce org instead of opening multiple tabs and clicking many times? Advanced Communities’ Salesforce MCP server let’s you interact with Salesforce using natural language — just like having a conversation with a colleague who knows your org inside out.
For example, instead of:
Navigating to Reports → Creating a new report → Selecting fields → Adding filters → Running
Just ask: “Show me all opportunities closed in Q3 with amounts over $100K”
That’s just the beginning. Behind that simple conversation is a powerful integration between Claude AI and Salesforce, made possible by the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Let me show you what’s happening under the hood and what else you can do.
The server gives Claude direct access to your Salesforce org through 40+ tools:
For Administrators, the Salesforce MCP server changes your daily workflow by eliminating the constant context switching that drains productivity. Instead of juggling multiple browser tabs — one for Setup, another for reports, etc., and several more for documentation — you can handle everything through a single conversational interface.
Need to check a field’s API name while troubleshooting a flow? Ask. Want to see which users have a specific permission set? Ask. Need to create test data? Ask. All of this happens in one continuous conversation without ever leaving your workspace. What used to take 20 clicks and 5 minutes of navigation now takes 10 seconds and a single question.
For Business Users, this technology democratizes access to Salesforce data in a way that was previously impossible. You no longer need to wait for someone to build a report, or learn SOQL syntax, or understand the difference between accounts and opportunities to get the insights you need.
Want to know which deals are at risk this quarter? Just ask. Need to understand why a particular account’s revenue is down? Have a conversation about it. Curious about how many leads converted last month compared to the same period last year? Get an answer immediately with context and explanation.
The MCP server transforms Salesforce from a database you need interpreted for you into a colleague you can talk to directly. This means faster decisions, less dependency on technical resources, and the ability to explore your data iteratively — asking follow-up questions, drilling into details, and discovering insights in real-time rather than waiting hours or days for someone else to pull a report.
When you ask “Show me all Accounts created this month,” here’s what happens in milliseconds:
No magic. Just smart translation layers working together.
MCP is an open protocol created by Anthropic that allows AI assistants to securely connect to external tools and data sources.
Think of it like this:
The Salesforce MCP Server is one of these tools — it’s a bridge between Claude (or other AI assistants) and your Salesforce orgs.
Key Point: MCP is becoming a standard. More tools will support it, meaning you’ll be able to connect AI to more systems the same way.
Layer 1: The AI Assistant (Claude Desktop)
Layer 2: The MCP Server (This tool)
Layer 3: Salesforce CLI
sf
For more details and other ways of using it, read in the readme file in the repository.
Admin: "Describe the {OBJECT_NAME} object" Claude: [Gets full object metadata] Admin: " Create a comprehensive documentation page with: Object purpose, All fields in a formatted table, Relationships diagram, Validation rules. Make it look professional. " Claude: [Creates formatted HTML documentation artifact] - Styled like Salesforce Help - Searchable table of fields - Visual relationship map - Copy-paste ready
Admin: "Find all Accounts with: - Missing phone numbers - Invalid email formats - Empty billing addresses" Claude: [Queries and analyzes] Admin: "Create a data quality report showing: - Total issues by type - Pie chart of issue distribution - List of affected records - Recommendations for cleanup" Claude: [Creates interactive HTML report] - Executive summary - Visual charts - Drillable data - Action items
Admin: "Show me org limits and usage" Claude: [Queries org limits via API] Admin: "Create a dashboard showing data storage and file storage with visual progress bars and alerts if over 80%" Claude: [Creates storage monitoring dashboard] - Progress bars for limits - Red/yellow/green indicators - Projected date to hit limits - Recommendations
Admin: "Show me all relationships for the Account object" Claude: [Queries relationships] Admin: "Create a visual diagram showing Account at the center with all related objects" Claude: [Creates a relationship diagram] - Account in center - Lines to related objects - Lookup vs Master-Detail color coded - Click object to see its fields
