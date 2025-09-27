The post Talking Baseball With Steve Forbes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Talk fortune, foul balls and more MLB with Steve Forbes Last year’s Yankees-Dodgers World Series was the most watched since 2017. Nearly 16 million people in the U.S. tuned in, including one fan in particular, Steve Forbes, our editor-in-chief, two-time presidential candidate and lifelong baseball enthusiast and huge Yankees fan. Join Steve October 27th at 12pm ET as he steps up to the plate in a live Q&A with Senior Editor Jabari Young for an in-depth look at the state and future of America’s favorite pastime. You can also ask questions and cast your vote for who will win the World Series, which we will reveal at the end of the conversation. Join our editor-in-chief as he discusses: His roots as a baseball fan and how it’s changed over the years How recent rules changes have impacted the game, the business and its cultural currency Predictions for who will win this year’s championship What he would do if he were MLB commissioner Register Now Speakers Steve Forbes is Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media. Steve’s newest project is the podcast “What’s Ahead,” where he engages the world’s top newsmakers, politicians and pioneers in business and economics in honest conversations meant to challenge traditional conventions as well as featuring Steve’s signature views on the intersection of society, economic and policy. Steve writes editorials for each issue of Forbes under the heading of “Fact and Comment.” A widely respected economic prognosticator, he is the only writer to have won the highly prestigious Crystal Owl Award four times. The prize was formerly given by U.S. Steel Corporation to the financial journalist whose economic forecasts for the coming year proved most accurate. Jabari Young is a senior writer and editor at Forbes, covering business and editorial lead at ForbesBLK. He joined Forbes in June… The post Talking Baseball With Steve Forbes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Talk fortune, foul balls and more MLB with Steve Forbes Last year’s Yankees-Dodgers World Series was the most watched since 2017. Nearly 16 million people in the U.S. tuned in, including one fan in particular, Steve Forbes, our editor-in-chief, two-time presidential candidate and lifelong baseball enthusiast and huge Yankees fan. Join Steve October 27th at 12pm ET as he steps up to the plate in a live Q&A with Senior Editor Jabari Young for an in-depth look at the state and future of America’s favorite pastime. You can also ask questions and cast your vote for who will win the World Series, which we will reveal at the end of the conversation. Join our editor-in-chief as he discusses: His roots as a baseball fan and how it’s changed over the years How recent rules changes have impacted the game, the business and its cultural currency Predictions for who will win this year’s championship What he would do if he were MLB commissioner Register Now Speakers Steve Forbes is Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media. Steve’s newest project is the podcast “What’s Ahead,” where he engages the world’s top newsmakers, politicians and pioneers in business and economics in honest conversations meant to challenge traditional conventions as well as featuring Steve’s signature views on the intersection of society, economic and policy. Steve writes editorials for each issue of Forbes under the heading of “Fact and Comment.” A widely respected economic prognosticator, he is the only writer to have won the highly prestigious Crystal Owl Award four times. The prize was formerly given by U.S. Steel Corporation to the financial journalist whose economic forecasts for the coming year proved most accurate. Jabari Young is a senior writer and editor at Forbes, covering business and editorial lead at ForbesBLK. He joined Forbes in June…

Talking Baseball With Steve Forbes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:53
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009791-42.18%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0373+84.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07462+1.08%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01659+3.10%
Union
U$0.010574+0.88%

Talk fortune, foul balls and more MLB with Steve Forbes

Last year’s Yankees-Dodgers World Series was the most watched since 2017. Nearly 16 million people in the U.S. tuned in, including one fan in particular, Steve Forbes, our editor-in-chief, two-time presidential candidate and lifelong baseball enthusiast and huge Yankees fan. Join Steve October 27th at 12pm ET as he steps up to the plate in a live Q&A with Senior Editor Jabari Young for an in-depth look at the state and future of America’s favorite pastime. You can also ask questions and cast your vote for who will win the World Series, which we will reveal at the end of the conversation.

Join our editor-in-chief as he discusses:

  • His roots as a baseball fan and how it’s changed over the years
  • How recent rules changes have impacted the game, the business and its cultural currency
  • Predictions for who will win this year’s championship
  • What he would do if he were MLB commissioner

Register Now

Speakers

Steve Forbes is Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media. Steve’s newest project is the podcast “What’s Ahead,” where he engages the world’s top newsmakers, politicians and pioneers in business and economics in honest conversations meant to challenge traditional conventions as well as featuring Steve’s signature views on the intersection of society, economic and policy. Steve writes editorials for each issue of Forbes under the heading of “Fact and Comment.” A widely respected economic prognosticator, he is the only writer to have won the highly prestigious Crystal Owl Award four times. The prize was formerly given by U.S. Steel Corporation to the financial journalist whose economic forecasts for the coming year proved most accurate.

Jabari Young is a senior writer and editor at Forbes, covering business and editorial lead at ForbesBLK. He joined Forbes in June 2022 and works in New York. Previously, he covered business at CNBC, ranging from professional sports league media deals, sponsorships, labor agreements and athlete portfolios. Also, before joining Forbes, Jabari worked at The Athletic and the San Antonio Express-News, where he covered the NBA and San Antonio Spurs. A North Philadelphia native, Jabari graduated from Temple University in 2008.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/members-only-events/2025/09/26/members-only-event-talking-baseball-with-steve-forbes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.0746+1.16%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23284+4.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009792-42.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Share
Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Internet giant Google is delving deeper into payments with a new AI-driven protocol that supports stablecoins.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1212+4.93%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 05:47
Share
SoftBank and Ark are in talks with Tether for a new round of funding, with a valuation of $500 billion.

SoftBank and Ark are in talks with Tether for a new round of funding, with a valuation of $500 billion.

PANews reported on September 27th that Bloomberg News reported that SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary talks with Tether Holdings SA regarding its latest major financing round, citing people familiar with the matter. This would be Tether's largest external financing to date and could potentially value Tether as high as $500 billion, making it one of the most valuable private companies.
ARK
ARK$0.4188+1.72%
Major
MAJOR$0.12373+2.83%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01661+2.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 08:04
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

SoftBank and Ark are in talks with Tether for a new round of funding, with a valuation of $500 billion.

WLFI repurchased 3.814 million tokens and destroyed 6.923 million WLFI

Aave founder Stani.eth is suspected of selling 4 million ENA obtained from investment