Tariffs Create Hidden Drag Even as US Economy Strengthens with AI Push

TLDRs;

US GDP revised upward to 3.3% in Q2 2025, boosted by AI-driven investment and consumer spending growth.

Corporate profits rebounded $65.5 billion despite tariff costs, signaling resilience in key industries like tech and manufacturing.

Tariffs weigh heavily on firms like Caterpillar and GM, with costs expected to raise consumer prices by $38 billion annually.

Economists warn GDP growth may slow to 1.5% in 2025 as tariffs’ drag outweighs AI’s short-term boost.

The US economy showed surprising resilience in the second quarter of 2025, with GDP revised upward to a 3.3% annualized rate from the initial 3% estimate, according to the Commerce Department.

The stronger-than-expected performance was fueled largely by a sharp increase in business investment in intellectual property, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), along with higher spending on equipment and consumer services.

The revised data highlights how an AI-driven surge in capital expenditures is shaping the broader economy. Investments in software, data infrastructure, and cloud-based services are outpacing historical benchmarks, with economists comparing the scale of this wave to the dot-com boom of the late 1990s.

Tariffs Cloud the Economic Outlook

Despite the upbeat GDP numbers, underlying risks remain. Economists warn that the ongoing tariff environment is distorting trade flows and inflating business costs, potentially muting future growth. Companies across industries are already reporting significant financial strain.

For example, Caterpillar expects tariff-related costs to reach $1.5 billion this year, while General Motors absorbed a $1.1 billion hit in the second quarter alone. Retailer Abercrombie & Fitch has also flagged $90 million in added expenses. These pressures are expected to filter down to consumers, with estimates suggesting tariffs could increase annual consumer prices by more than $38 billion.

The timing mismatch between immediate cost burdens and their reflection in GDP data makes the current figures somewhat misleading. While Q2 shows robust growth, the drag from higher input costs and trade uncertainty is likely to become more apparent in subsequent quarters.

Profits and Jobs Show Signs of Strength

Corporate America, however, is showing signs of resilience. After a steep $90.6 billion decline in the first quarter, corporate profits rebounded by $65.5 billion in Q2. Analysts attribute part of this recovery to strong demand for AI-enabled services, particularly in the technology and cloud computing sectors.

Labor market indicators also reinforced the optimistic tone. Initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 229,000 for the week ending August 23, while continuing claims dipped by 7,000 to 1.954 million. These figures suggest employers are still hiring at a steady pace despite rising costs and lingering economic uncertainties.

Long-Term Growth Faces Dual Challenge

Looking ahead, economists expect the US economy to grow just 1.5% in 2025, a significant slowdown from the 2.8% expansion in 2024. The dual forces at play, AI-driven investment powering productivity gains and tariffs dragging down trade efficiency, are likely to shape the trajectory of the economy in the coming year.

The concentration of growth in AI-related sectors also raises questions about sustainability. With companies like Microsoft now valued at over $4 trillion thanks to cloud and AI services, the risk of overexposure to a single technological trend looms large.

While AI spending has undeniably provided a boost, history shows that technology-driven booms can precede both transformations and painful corrections.

For now, the US economy remains on solid footing, but beneath the surface, tariffs are quietly eroding competitiveness and raising costs in ways not fully captured by GDP. The tension between innovation-driven growth and trade-related drag is set to define the economic debate well into 2026.

The post Tariffs Create Hidden Drag Even as US Economy Strengthens with AI Push appeared first on CoinCentral.