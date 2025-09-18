Tate McRae’s Voice Is Growing At Radio With Multiple Rising Smashes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 23:23
“Revolving Door” cracks the Pop Airplay chart’s top 10 while her Morgan Wallen duet “What I Want” rises on the Adult Pop Airplay list. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2102 — Pictured: Musical guest Tate McRae performs on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Pop singer Tate McRae has three singles going strong on the Billboard charts at the moment. All three come from separate albums and seem to be aimed at different audiences. Only two of those tracks are being pushed to radio, and this frame, both of them reach new high points on some of the most competitive airplay tallies published by Billboard, as all things related to McRae seem to be especially hot at the moment.

“Revolving Door” Hits the Top 10

McRae’s own “Revolving Door” reaches the top 10 on the Pop Airplay chart for the first time, inching from No. 12 to No. 10. That tune — the latest from her most recent album So Close to What — gives the singer her seventh career appearance inside the highest tier on the busiest of the pop radio rosters.

Tate McRae Builds Momentum at Radio

At the same time that it cracks the top 10 on the Pop Airplay chart, “Revolving Door” improves its standing on the Radio Songs chart. That tally is not focused on any one style, and instead shows what Americans are hearing when they turn on the radio. This frame, its sixth on the hugely competitive list, “Revolving Door” improves from No. 36 to No. 31.

Tate McRae And Morgan Wallen Lift

Pivoting from pop to country-pop, McRae is also on the rise on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. Alongside Morgan Wallen — he recruited the pop talent for “What I Want,” one of the singles from his massively successful album I’m the Problem — she has enjoyed a run on a number of radio lists, but “What I Want” is taking its time climbing the Adult Pop Airplay tally. This frame, the song improves from No. 8 to No. 7, hitting a new high point as it does.

Tate McRae’s “Just Keep Watching”

In addition to her own “Revolving Door” and “What I Want” with Wallen, McRae released “Just Keep Watching” as her most recent single. That track dropped in late May and is featured on the soundtrack that accompanies the Brad Pitt film F1.

“Just Keep Watching” does not currently live on any airplay list in America, but it does appear once again inside the top 10 on several genre-specific rosters, like the Dance Streaming Songs chart and the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, where it settles at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.

“Sports Car” and “Greedy”

Looking globally and on Billboard’s dance-only rankings, McRae claims several other wins. “Sports Car” and “Greedy” appear on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S., where “What I Want” and “Just Keep Watching” can also be found. “It’s Okay, I’m Okay” and “Miss Possessive” hold on a number of the company’s electronic-leaning lists as well.

