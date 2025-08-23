Taylor Swift’s Album Cut Jumps Almost 400% On Streaming Sites

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:11
“False God” by Taylor Swift jumps 383% in U.S. streams after a sync in The Summer I Turned Pretty, helping Lover climb two Billboard charts. SHANGHAI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 10: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage during the gala of 2019 Alibaba 11.11 Global Shopping Festival at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 10, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

VCG via Getty Images

There’s been a lot of excitement in Taylor Swift’s world lately, as she has a new album coming in a little over a month. The singer-songwriter made a meal out of the announcement of The Life of a Showgirl, which she teased and then unveiled on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. Following the revelation, Swift’s catalog has surged in popularity, and her name is splashed across Billboard charts this week.

One of Swift’s fan-favorite cuts is in the midst of something of a resurgence that seemingly has nothing to do with The Life of a Showgirl, and everything to do with a popular TV program.

“False God” Grows By Almost 400% in Streams

According to Billboard, Swift’s song “False God” has gained considerably in terms of its stream count earlier this month. Between August 13 and 15, the tune racked up 1.2 million streams in the United States. That is up 383% from the weekend prior, when the cut managed a quarter of a million plays.

Taylor Swift’s Music on The Summer I Turned Pretty

While seemingly every song and album in Swift’s catalog is on the rise, “False God” has Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty to thank for its uptick. The track was featured in a recent episode of the program, which is known for its high-profile music syncs – including more than one from Swift’s oeuvre.

“False God” Dropped Half a Decade Ago

Swift released “False God” in the summer of 2019, and it’s featured on her album Lover. The track was never pushed as a single, as the set instead produced smashes like “Me!,” “You Need to Calm Down,” “Lover,” “The Man,” and “Cruel Summer.” That latter cut hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 several years after Swift finished promoting the project.

While it was never promoted as a focus track, “False God” nonetheless managed to reach the Hot 100, which is common for Swift’s tunes. The cut peaked at No. 77.

Lover Climbs on Multiple Billboard Rankings

Lover is on the rise on the two Billboard charts on which it can currently be found, and the increase in streams connected to “False God” certainly didn’t hurt. Lover returns to the top 40 on the Billboard 200, jumping from No. 51 to No. 38. At the same time, it reappears at No. 36 on the Top Streaming Albums tally.

