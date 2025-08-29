Taylor Swift’s Album Of The Year Grammy Winners Rock Back Onto The Charts

Taylor Swift’s Midnights and Folklore reenter U.K. sales charts and climb on streaming and overall albums tallies following her new album announcement. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 05: Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) Getty Images

Taylor Swift holds the all-time record for the most Album of the Year wins at the Grammys. The prize is often considered the most coveted in the global music industry, and the singer-songwriter has earned the trophy four times.

She last collected the honor just a few years back for Midnights. Since then, she hasn’t collected any additional pieces of hardware, though she did earn another nomination in the same field for The Tortured Poets Department.

In the United Kingdom, several Swift albums return. Among them, two of her Album of the Year winners – Midnights and Folklore – manage impressive comebacks. Of all of Swift’s titles that find space on the U.K. charts this frame, and the several that bounce back onto one ranking or another, those two are the only ones that find their way back to multiple rankings.

Taylor Swift’s Midnights Climbs on Four Charts

At the moment, Midnights reenters the Official Physical Albums chart at No. 91. The project comes in one space further south on the Official Albums Sales tally. At the same time, Midnights reappears on two purchase-centric rankings in the U.K., the poppy set also gains considerably on two other tallies.

Midnights improves from No. 70 to No. 52 on the list of the most streamed full-lengths in the nation, and it leaps from No. 78 to No. 53 on the Official Albums chart, which uses a consumption methodology to show what people are listening to by mixing both sales and streams.

Midnights Previously Ruled

Midnights has spent well over 100 weeks on all four rosters. In the past, it added another champion to Swift’s catalog, as the project has conquered the streaming chart, the sales rankings, and the overall most popular albums ranking.

Folklore Beats Midnights – But Only Barely

At the same time, Folklore joins Midnights by breaking back onto two tallies. Folklore reenters the Official Physical Albums and Official Albums Sales charts, at Nos. 90 and 91, respectively, landing just one space ahead of Midnights.

Also like Midnights, Folklore improves its standing on the Official Albums Streaming chart and the Official Albums ranking. Folklore is the bigger win, as it lives inside the top 40 on two rosters, hitting No. 34 on the streaming list and pushing from No. 45 to No. 40 on the Official Albums chart.

The Life of a Showgirl Announcement Boosts Midnights and Folklore

Like everything else in Swift’s catalog, Midnights and Folklore experienced bumps in consumption recently thanks to the excitement generated by the announcement of a new album. The pop superstar will release The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, and a single from the project is likely coming soon. Midnights and Folklore are counted among the nine albums by the chart-topper on at least one U.K. list, and most of those full-lengths appear on several rankings.