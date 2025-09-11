Taylor Swift’s Album Of The Year Winner Reaches A Momentous Milestone

Taylor Swift’s Midnights celebrates 150 weeks on the Billboard 200, becoming her twelfth album to cross that milestone as anticipation builds for The Life of a Showgirl. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Getty Images

In just a few weeks, Taylor Swift will release one of the most highly-anticipated albums of 2025, The Life of a Showgirl. Her latest full-length is expected on October 3 and will almost certainly bring her to the top of every Billboard tally it’s eligible to place on, and it will also likely produce multiple smash singles.

Recently, most of Swift’s albums spiked in sales and streams after the exciting announcement of The Life of a Showgirl, and again following the singer-songwriter’s revelation that she is newly-engaged to her fiancé Travis Kelce. Her music is largely slipping and settling on the Billboard charts now, but one of her most recent full-lengths reaches a special milestone even as it descends.

Midnights Hits 150 Weeks on the Billboard 200

Swift’s Midnights hits 150 weeks on the Billboard 200, the ranking of the most-consumed albums in America. The tally blends sales and streaming data to show what the country is actually listening to, and for almost three years, Midnights has ranked among the 200 most successful titles.

Midnights is Still Performing Well

This frame, Midnights – which helped Swift make history as the first artist to win Album of the Year at the Grammys four times – falls 20 spaces on the Billboard 200 to No. 53. The former champion shifted 16,300 equivalent units in the most recent tracking frame, according to Luminate. That still-impressive figure is down almost 14% week-over-week.

Taylor Swift’s 12 100-Plus-Week-Charters

Swift has sent 20 projects to the Billboard 200 throughout her career. 12 of them have spent at least 150 frames somewhere on the ranking. The longest-running win of the bunch is 1989, her pure-pop project, which debuted a little over a decade ago and is now up to 533 stays on the tally. Swift’s most recent set to pass 150 turns before Midnights was Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which is now up to 175 stints on the tally.

Midnights Rises on the Sales Chart

Midnights only appears on two Billboard charts this week. As it slips on the Billboard 200, it climbs two spaces to No. 46 on the Top Album Sales ranking. If Midnights holds on once more, it will celebrate five full years as one of the bestselling projects in the country. This past period it sold a little more than 2,500 copies.