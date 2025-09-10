Taylor Swift’s Fan-Favorite Albums Return As The World Prepares For The Next Era

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 02:52
Sidekick
K$0.1631-0.36%
Union
U$0.00926-8.40%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.043+1.85%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3014-6.78%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.7739-1.70%
ERA
ERA$0.7284-1.16%

Taylor Swift scores 10 simultaneous U.K. charting albums this week as Fearless, Folklore, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) all reappear across multiple tallies. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift arrives to the stadium prior to the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For weeks now, Taylor Swift’s catalog has been rising higher and higher on charts globally. It seems that every few days the singer-songwriter gives the masses something else to be excited about, and whenever her name trends, sales, and streaming spikes follow.

First came the hints that an exciting announcement was on the way, and then a round of growth, as she announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl. Swift’s recent reveal that The Life of a Showgirl will arrive October 3 — with many covers and a confirmed return to pure pop, a field she’s conquered before — helped push her catalog forward again.

Then, her engagement announcement to boyfriend and football player Travis Kelce generated another jump in purchases and activity on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others.

This week, multiple collections by Swift are sliding backward on the charts in the United Kingdom, but a handful of projects also manage to climb, and several others even return.

Fearless Becomes a Country Bestseller Again

Three Swift albums return to U.K. charts this frame. Fearless reappears at No. 20 on the Official Country Artists Albums ranking, bringing its total run there to 190 weeks. It previously peaked at No. 1.

Folklore Bounces Back Across Four Charts

Two other Swift releases rebound on a pair of tallies each. The most successful of the pair is Folklore, which reenters the Official Physical Albums chart at No. 80 and the Official Album Sales ranking at No. 83.

The same collection also lives inside the top 40 on two additional tallies, as it climbs five spaces to No. 32 on the Official Album Streaming chart and returns to the main list of most consumed projects in the U.K., soaring to No. 35.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) Reappears

1989 (Taylor’s Version) also reappears, bursting back onto a pair of charts. The re-recorded take on 1989 is back at No. 81 on the Official Physical Albums chart. It also comes in four spaces lower on the all-format list of the bestselling albums in the U.K.

Unlike Folklore, the set doesn’t rise on other rankings at the same time. Instead, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) falls slightly, dipping to No. 97 on the Official Album Streaming chart and sliding back one space to No. 92 on the Official Albums roster.

10 Taylor Swift Albums Chart Together

In total, 10 Swift albums appear on U.K. charts this frame. Now that Fearless has returned, only three — including Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and her self-titled debut — live on just one ranking, while all of the others manage placements across multiple tallies.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/09/taylor-swifts-fan-favorite-albums-return-as-the-world-prepares-for-the-next-era/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

The post Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 09, 2025 11:14 Glassnode’s latest report offers professional insights into altcoin markets, highlighting high-conviction setups and volatility analysis for informed trading decisions. Glassnode’s Weekly Altcoin Analysis Glassnode has published its latest edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, a weekly report that provides professional-grade insights into the altcoin market. This report, released on September 9, 2025, delves into the most volatile areas of the cryptocurrency landscape, offering high-conviction setups to assist traders in making informed decisions. Focus on Market Volatility The report emphasizes the inherent volatility in altcoin markets, a feature that offers both risks and opportunities for investors. By understanding these dynamics, traders can navigate the cryptocurrency frontier more effectively. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip traders with the necessary tools to identify lucrative setups amidst the market’s unpredictable nature. Comprehensive Crypto Insights In addition to altcoin analysis, Glassnode’s publication also covers significant insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By subscribing to their service, readers can access cutting-edge market analysis and novel on-chain research, enhancing their understanding of the broader cryptocurrency market. Subscription and Terms Glassnode offers a subscription service for those interested in receiving these insights directly. Subscribers must agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring a transparent and secure user experience. Related Developments As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like Glassnode’s become invaluable for investors seeking to stay informed. Other recent analyses have highlighted the growing impact of regulatory developments on altcoin prices, as well as the increasing integration of blockchain technology in various industries. Overall, Glassnode’s ‘The Altcoin Vector’ serves as a critical resource for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing deep insights into one of the market’s most dynamic sectors. For more detailed information, visit the Glassnode website.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.86%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005899-5.38%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135176-1.43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:47
Share
Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes […]
Union
U$0.00926-8.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.86%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0301-0.66%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:05
Share
Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$215.27+0.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0841-8.18%
MetaMars
MARS$0.002485-6.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before