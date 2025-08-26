Taylor Swift’s Grammy-Winning Album Is A Top Seller Again

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:26
Taylor Swift’s Folklore returns to the U.K. Official Albums chart at No. 40 and reenters multiple sales tallies as anticipation builds for The Life of a Showgirl. US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

There’s so much excitement for Taylor Swift’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl that it’s spilling over and impacting her past projects. Ever since the singer-songwriter began teasing her next era, sales and streams of earlier works have skyrocketed. The more she reveals — she’s already shared the title, various covers, a release date, and the pop producers who are involved in the making of the effort — the more the world seems to return to the albums that made her a superstar in the first place.

One set, Folklore, recently experienced a bump on charts everywhere thanks to the renewed popularity of its tune “August,” and now the full-length is a bestseller in the United Kingdom again.

Folklore Becomes a Bestseller Again

Folklore reappears on a pair of purchase-only rankings in the U.K. this week. The once-surprise set breaks back onto the Official Physical Albums chart at No. 90 and comes in one space below that position on the Official Album Sales roster.

Folklore Never Reached No. 1

Swift’s indie-alternative leaning project has spent more than 220 weeks on both tallies, and Folklore was last seen on both the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums charts back in May. Amazingly, despite Swift’s incredible popularity and her ability to sell records like few left in the music industry, Folklore never made it to No. 1 on either of the rosters where it breaks back in. Folklore peaked in the runner-up spot, but it did manage to lead several other tallies.

Taylor Swift Jumps Into the Top 40 Again

Sales of Folklore help it return to multiple rankings and also rise on several others in what has turned out to be a massive frame for the project. The full-length is a top 40 success yet again on the Official Albums chart, which uses a methodology that blends both purchases and streaming activity. On that roster, the Grammy-winning effort jumps to No. 40, while on the Official Album Streaming list, it improves from No. 40 to No. 34.

Nine Taylor Swift Projects Chart in the U.K.

Folklore is one of nine albums by Swift to appear on the U.K. music charts. In almost every instance, her projects are on the rise, both when it comes to streams and sales. As anticipation for The Life of a Showgirl builds, her entire catalog benefits, and multiple projects reappear across a variety of tallies, and this trend may continue as the October 3 release date of her forthcoming blockbuster approaches.

