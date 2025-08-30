Taylor Swift’s Massive Comeback Comes Thanks To Her As-Yet-Unreleased Album

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 00:57
Taylor Swift places nine albums on U.K. charts this week, with Folklore, Midnights, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) all returning after her new album reveal. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After Taylor Swift announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl is coming October 3, the internet went crazy. Everybody began talking about the upcoming full-length, and die-hard Swifties headed to streaming sites and platforms like iTunes to consume everything she’s ever released in celebration.

Swift’s music gained considerably on charts in the United Kingdom thanks to her several informational reveals, which were spaced out across multiple days. As many of her albums climb in the country, a handful of projects even manage to return in one form or another, making this yet another huge frame for the superstar.

Folklore and Midnights Return Together

Nine Swift albums appear on the charts in the U.K., and four of them return to at least one ranking. Both Folklore and Midnights reappear on the Official Physical Albums and Official Albums Sales charts. Coincidentally, the titles sit side-by-side, with Folklore winning by just one space.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) Sits Just Below 1989

On the Official Albums chart, the ranking of the most consumed full-lengths in the U.K., Swift fills seven spaces. She ups that count from last week, as 1989 (Taylor’s Version) returns to the competitive roster. The reworking of her pop classic 1989 comes back at No. 85, her lowest-ranking win at the moment – and just 14 spaces behind the original 1989.

The Tortured Poets Department Becomes a Bestseller Again

The only other collection from Swift that bounds back onto a chart in the U.K. is her most recent. The Tortured Poets Department is a top seller on sites like iTunes and Amazon once more in the country, as it’s found at No. 86 on the Official Album Downloads chart after not appearing on that roster just a few days ago.

Eight of Nine Taylor Swift Albums Climb

Eight of Swift’s nine charting projects climb from where they sat last frame, and most of them appearing across a variety of tallies. Just two — her self-titled debut and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — can only be found on the Official Country Artists Albums ranking. Of those, only Taylor Swift fails to move, as it is steady at No. 4, while Fearless (Taylor’s Version) leaps from No. 12 to No. 5.

