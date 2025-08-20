Taylor Swift’s Most Recent Album Surges As Fans Prepare For A New Era

With The Life of a Showgirl on the horizon, Taylor Swift sees The Tortured Poets Department return to multiple charts and surge on others. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Getty Images

The past few weeks have been absolutely thrilling for Taylor Swift fans. The singer-songwriter first began teasing that a new era was about to begin, and then just a short time later, she unveiled a number of important details. Her upcoming twelfth album of original material, The Life of a Showgirl, now has a cover and a release date, as the project is dropping on October 3. Whenever Swift even hints at new music or a major announcement, her catalog often experiences a spike in consumption, and especially pure purchases. Her most recent original full-length is the main benefactor of this latest reveal, as The Tortured Poets Department is once again a bestseller in the United Kingdom.

The Tortured Poets Department Returns to Two Charts

The Tortured Poets Department blasts onto both the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. The title returns to the rankings at Nos. 74 and 76, respectively. The lengthy musical project has previously conquered the two sales lists, and this frame the Grammy-nominated project reaches 60 frames on the tallies.

The Tortured Poets Department Becomes a Top 40 Win Again

As The Tortured Poets Department returns to bestseller status once more in the U.K., Swift’s eleventh album (excluding her re-recordings) returns to the top 40 on two other tallies as it rises more than 10 spaces on both of them. Swift jumps to No. 35 on the Official Albums Streaming chart and reappears at No. 37 on the Official Albums roster, as The Tortured Poets Department — a former No. 1 on both of those rankings — hits 69 weeks.

Reputation, Lover, Midnights and 1989

It makes sense that in this moment, The Tortured Poets Department would be a go-to album for many Swifties. It’s her most recent, and one that is still living on charts in many countries. In a moment when followers simply want to purchase anything or press play once more to show their excitement, a fairly recent project is an easy option.

Eight other albums by Swift appear on at least one chart in the U.K., and in most cases, they are climbing. Titles like Reputation, Lover, Midnights, and 1989 all gain ground and live on multiple rosters, and in some cases even return to one tally or another, as all the anticipation around The Life of a Showgirl continues to build.