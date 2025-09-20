Technology giant Google has announced plans to undergo several cost-cutting measures, including ending its enterprise subscription to the Financial Times. According to several sources, the media house is not the only one on the list, with the recent cuts reflecting broader efforts by the company to cut costs. Google has been implementing several cost reductions […]Technology giant Google has announced plans to undergo several cost-cutting measures, including ending its enterprise subscription to the Financial Times. According to several sources, the media house is not the only one on the list, with the recent cuts reflecting broader efforts by the company to cut costs. Google has been implementing several cost reductions […]

Tech giant Google has announced several cost-cutting measures across several divisions this year

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 17:33
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.011422-10.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-1.75%

Technology giant Google has announced plans to undergo several cost-cutting measures, including ending its enterprise subscription to the Financial Times.

According to several sources, the media house is not the only one on the list, with the recent cuts reflecting broader efforts by the company to cut costs.

Google has been implementing several cost reductions across 2025, including the removal of 35% of managers who oversaw teams of at least three people.

“Right now, we have 35% fewer managers, with fewer direct reports” than at this time a year ago, said Brian Welle, vice president of people analytics and performance, according to audio of a meeting reviewed by CNBC. “So a lot of fast progress there.”

Google begins cost reduction measures

Google has also been offering voluntary exit programs across several divisions since January. Finance chief Anat Ashkenazi mentioned late last year that the company will continue to push for more cost cuts, a development that has remained unchanged despite Alphabet seeing a strong Q2 2025, with $496.4 billion in revenue.

These cuts may save thousands for Google, but they also come at a time when the company is facing strained relationships with publishers. According to August data from the trade association Digital Content Next, median referral traffic from Google Search to publishers dropped by 10% between May and June 2025, with non-new brands seeing a drop of 14%.

In a report submitted by SimilarWeb, major outlets, including Business Insider, CNN, and HuffPost, have seen sharper traffic drops of 30%, 40%, and 40%, respectively.

Publishers have attributed the drops to the company’s AI Overview feature, which has seen its click-throughs to external websites reduce from 56% to 69% since its launch, according to data from Pew Research. This spring, Pew mentioned that it analyzed data from 900 United States adults, with about six in ten seeing an AI-generated summary when they conducted at least a Google Search in March 2025.

Publishers criticize AI web crawling activities

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan earlier this month, Neil Vogel, the CEO of People, did not hold back in his criticism of Google. The CEO of the largest digital and print publisher in the United States called the tech company a “bad actor” and accused it of using the same bot to crawl websites for its search engine as it does to support its AI features.

“Google has one crawler, which means they use the same crawler for their search, where they still send us traffic, as they do for their AI products, where they steal our content,” said Vogel.

Vogel claimed that Google Search represented more than 65% of People’s traffic, but the number has since dropped to around 20%. He also shared an AdExchanger statistic, which claimed that as of several years ago, Google accounts for about 90% of the platform’s traffic from the open web.

“I’m not complaining. We’ve grown our audience. We’ve grown our revenue,” Vogel told conference attendees. “We’re doing great. What is not right about this is: You cannot take our content to compete with us.”

In a scathing op-ed written this summer, Digital Content Next CEO Jason King mentioned that Google’s AI overviews were creating what he described as a “zero-click” environment where all traffic dead ends at Google.

In his post, Kint claimed that it is not a call for special treatment, as he wants to preserve the integrity of the open web. “We must ensure that the same AI “answers” users see at the top of Google Search don’t become a free substitute for the original work they’re based on,” he said.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

The post GBP trades firmly against US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling trades firmly against US Dollar ahead of Fed’s policy outcome The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to Tuesday’s gains near 1.3640 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair holds onto gains as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto losses near a fresh two-month low of 96.60 posted on Tuesday. Read more… UK inflation unchanged at 3.8%, Pound shrugs The British pound is unchanged on Wednesday, trading at 1.3645 in the European session. Today’s inflation report was a dour reminder that UK inflation remains entrenched. CPI for August was unchanged at 3.8% y/y, matching the consensus and its highest level since January 2024. Airfares decreased but this was offset by food and petrol prices. Monthly, CPI rose 0.3%, up from 0.1% in July and matching the consensus. Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, eased to 3.6% from 3.8%. Monthly, core CPI ticked up to 0.3% from 0.2%. The inflation report comes just a day before the Bank of England announces its rate decision. Inflation is almost double the BoE’s target of 2% and today’s release likely means that the BoE will not reduce rates before 2026. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-trades-firmly-against-us-dollar-ahead-of-feds-policy-outcome-202509171209
NEAR
NEAR$3.075-2.56%
SIX
SIX$0.02199+0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08597-2.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:50
Share
Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.35%
Solana
SOL$238.24-0.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.15842-0.90%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/20 17:45
Share
Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

TLDR Russia’s financial blacklist now includes the so-called international Satanism movement. Alleged Satanist group members can have assets frozen without criminal charges. Russian authorities accuse the group of desecrating churches and spreading hate. The Russian Orthodox Church supports the ban, linking Satanism to extremist ideologies. In a new move against what it describes as the [...] The post Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes appeared first on CoinCentral.
Movement
MOVE$0.1278-0.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592+0.33%
Comedian
BAN$0.07228+4.11%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/20 18:16
Share

Trending News

More

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Ethereum Whales Double Holdings: $2.5B Accumulation Sparks Supply Shock