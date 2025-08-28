Telegram Wallet Adds Stellar (XLM) Support — 100M+ Users Get Instant Access

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/28 03:04
GET
GET$0.00971-1.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10038-1.81%
Stellar
XLM$0.3796-4.02%
Triathon
GROW$0.0109--%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.006977-9.37%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02685-2.15%
  • Telegram has just made Stellar more accessible to the masses by supporting XLM within chats, sparking utility and adoption.
  • Stellar’s mission is to streamline global payments and lower barriers, though the network has room to grow before it reaches mass adoption.

Telegram’s built-in crypto wallet, which is already accessible to over 100 million people worldwide, has announced on X that it now supports Stellar (XLM). This means users can send and receive XLM instantly without leaving Telegram.

For Stellar, this is another integration that could mark one of its most important adoption milestones to date.

Sending money on Stellar is now as easy as sending a sticker. This could be tipping a friend, settling a small debt, or making cross-border payments. Telegram users can move XLM in seconds with almost no fees. Telegram is collapsing the barrier between messaging and finance by embedding Stellar inside daily communication.

Additionally, this is crucial for emerging economies, where remittances, mobile-first banking, and access to affordable financial tools are essential. Sending money home through traditional providers often incurs fees of 5–10%, but with XLM in Telegram, those same transfers cost just a fraction of a cent for immigrant workers.

In this day and age, some people don’t even have a bank account but do use Telegram daily; sending money could soon be as easy as messaging a family member. Small businesses can also benefit from this with the ability to receive international payments directly, no middlemen, no long delays.

Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia are all regions where mobile apps already serve as the main gateway to financial services, and could see the biggest impact, making Stellar inside Telegram a powerful equalizer.

And while other platforms have tested the waters, WhatsApp with fiat payments in Brazil and India, WeChat with its heavily regulated “super app” model in China, and Signal’s short-lived experiment with MobileCoin, Telegram is moving the fastest and most boldly when it comes to embracing crypto at scale.

Just last month, Telegram expanded its crypto footprint in the U.S. with a self-custodial TON Wallet rollout, giving 87 million American users access to DeFi apps, stablecoin payments, and zero-fee USDT on-ramps and off-ramps. Adding Stellar to the mix only strengthens Telegram’s ambition to make itself a crypto-native super app.

Stellar’s Market Moves

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is giving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Blockchain Accelerator a boost by adding two new partners: the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) and FLock.io. They’ll be joining forces with the original backers, Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) and EMURGO Labs, to host a series of global SDG Blockchain Hackathons later this year, running from August through September 2025.

The Stellar Development Foundation recently announced an investment in Archax, a UK-regulated digital asset exchange, marking a strategic push to bring more real-world asset tokenization onto the Stellar blockchain. Then last week, we reported about Stellar going live on NEAR Protocol’s Intents, giving users the ability to swap assets from more than 20 different blockchains directly into Stellar USDC, no bridges required.

Stellar’s native token XLM has seen some short-term weakness, slipping 3.43% this past week to around $0.3851. Even so, analysts remain upbeat. Some are eyeing a potential rebound toward the $0.50–$0.55 range if support holds through September. Others, like crypto analyst Ali Martinez, suggest that, “Stellar $XLM still needs one more dip before the breakout to $1!”

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud is launching its own layer-1 blockchain for financial institutions, taking on Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in payments. Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, [...]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07531+0.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5437-0.14%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/08/27 23:22
Share
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036-1.54%
XRP
XRP$2.9795-1.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:17
Share
Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Online brokerage Webull has launched cryptocurrency trading for Australian users on August 27, 2025, marking a swift global expansion just two days after bringing crypto back to its US platform.
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/08/28 04:15
Share

Trending News

More

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war