Telemundo Studios Launches Mobile Microdramas For New Generation Of Viewers

Telemundo’s popular “Armas de Mujer” series, starring Kate del Castillo (center), will be reimagined into a vertical microdrama.
Telemundo
Telemundo Studios announced plans to expand alternative content production with vertical, short-form high-impact series designed for mobile viewing. It’s an initiative the company says will deliver ”bold and engaging storytelling” to attract “a new generation of Spanish-language audiences,” as it responds to evolving video consumption habits.
Telemundo plans to create vertical versions of established hits like Armas de Mujer and Diario de un Gigoló as well as original productions developed specifically for the compact format.
“With this new mobile-first portfolio, we’re building on Telemundo’s legacy of Spanish-language drama while adapting to the evolving ways audiences prefer to watch content today,” says Javier Pons, Chief Content Officer & Head of Telemundo Studios.
Biblical Stories Meet Mobile Format
The new microdramas slate will launch with María, Mother of God, co-produced with VIP 2000 TV. The 25-episode series marks the first time biblical stories are adapted to a mobile-first format. In another first, it will debut a planned franchise of biblical love stories, with upcoming titles including Moses & Zipporah, Sanson & Dalila and John the Baptist & Salome.
“We are confident these stories, told from a fresh, fast, and emotionally powerful perspective, will resonate with new audiences,” says María Eugenia Muci, Content Director at VIP 2000 TV. “At VIP, religious content has always been a cornerstone of our catalog and co-productions, and we believe deeply in the value of this niche.”
Telemundo’s vertical microdramas will start rolling out by the end of this year. The complete franchise will be unveiled at Content Americas 2026, where shortform programming will take center stage and international buyers will get their first look at the new slate. The three-day event takes place in Miami in January.
Earlier this year, rival TelevisaUnivision announced its own short-form content expansion plans, featuring a slate of 40 original one-minute microdramas on its ViX streaming platform.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/veronicavillafane/2025/09/25/telemundo-studios-launches-mobile-microdramas-for-new-generation-of-viewers/