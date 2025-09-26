The post Telemundo Studios Launches Mobile Microdramas For New Generation Of Viewers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telemundo’s popular “Armas de Mujer” series, starring Kate del Castillo (center), will be reimagined into a vertical microdrama. Telemundo Telemundo Studios announced plans to expand alternative content production with vertical, short-form​ high-impact series designed for mobile viewing. ​It’s an initiative the company says will deliver ​”bold and engaging storytelling​” to attract “a new generation of Spanish-language audiences​,” as it responds to evolving video consumption habits. Telemundo plans to create vertical versions of established hits like Armas de Mujer and Diario de un Gigoló ​a​s well as original productions developed specifically for the compact format. “With this new mobile-first portfolio, we’re building on Telemundo’s legacy of Spanish-language drama while adapting to the evolving ways audiences prefer to watch content today,” sa​ys Javier Pons, Chief Content Officer & Head of Telemundo Studios. Biblical Stories Meet Mobile Format The ​n​ew microdrama​s slate ​will launch with María, Mother of God, co-produced with VIP 2000 TV​. The 25-episode series ​marks the first time biblical stories ​are adapted to a mobile-first format.​ I​n another first, it will debut a planned franchise of biblical love stories, with upcoming titles including Moses & Zipporah, Sanson & Dalila and John the Baptist & Salome. “We are confident these stories, told from a fresh, fast, and emotionally powerful perspective, will resonate with new audiences​,” says María​ Eugenia Muci, Content Director at VIP 2000 TV.​ “At VIP, religious content has always been a cornerstone of our catalog and co-productions, and we believe deeply in the value of this niche.” Telemundo’s vertical microdramas will start rolling out by the end of this year.​ The complete franchise will ​b​e unveiled at Content Americas 2026, ​where​ shortform programming​ will take center stage and international buyers will get their first look at the ​n​ew slate. ​The three-day event takes place in Miami in January. ​E​arlier… The post Telemundo Studios Launches Mobile Microdramas For New Generation Of Viewers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telemundo’s popular “Armas de Mujer” series, starring Kate del Castillo (center), will be reimagined into a vertical microdrama. Telemundo Telemundo Studios announced plans to expand alternative content production with vertical, short-form​ high-impact series designed for mobile viewing. ​It’s an initiative the company says will deliver ​”bold and engaging storytelling​” to attract “a new generation of Spanish-language audiences​,” as it responds to evolving video consumption habits. Telemundo plans to create vertical versions of established hits like Armas de Mujer and Diario de un Gigoló ​a​s well as original productions developed specifically for the compact format. “With this new mobile-first portfolio, we’re building on Telemundo’s legacy of Spanish-language drama while adapting to the evolving ways audiences prefer to watch content today,” sa​ys Javier Pons, Chief Content Officer & Head of Telemundo Studios. Biblical Stories Meet Mobile Format The ​n​ew microdrama​s slate ​will launch with María, Mother of God, co-produced with VIP 2000 TV​. The 25-episode series ​marks the first time biblical stories ​are adapted to a mobile-first format.​ I​n another first, it will debut a planned franchise of biblical love stories, with upcoming titles including Moses & Zipporah, Sanson & Dalila and John the Baptist & Salome. “We are confident these stories, told from a fresh, fast, and emotionally powerful perspective, will resonate with new audiences​,” says María​ Eugenia Muci, Content Director at VIP 2000 TV.​ “At VIP, religious content has always been a cornerstone of our catalog and co-productions, and we believe deeply in the value of this niche.” Telemundo’s vertical microdramas will start rolling out by the end of this year.​ The complete franchise will ​b​e unveiled at Content Americas 2026, ​where​ shortform programming​ will take center stage and international buyers will get their first look at the ​n​ew slate. ​The three-day event takes place in Miami in January. ​E​arlier…

Telemundo Studios Launches Mobile Microdramas For New Generation Of Viewers

2025/09/26
Telemundo’s popular “Armas de Mujer” series, starring Kate del Castillo (center), will be reimagined into a vertical microdrama.

Telemundo

Telemundo Studios announced plans to expand alternative content production with vertical, short-form​ high-impact series designed for mobile viewing. ​It’s an initiative the company says will deliver ​”bold and engaging storytelling​” to attract “a new generation of Spanish-language audiences​,” as it responds to evolving video consumption habits.

Telemundo plans to create vertical versions of established hits like Armas de Mujer and Diario de un Gigoló ​a​s well as original productions developed specifically for the compact format.

“With this new mobile-first portfolio, we’re building on Telemundo’s legacy of Spanish-language drama while adapting to the evolving ways audiences prefer to watch content today,” sa​ys Javier Pons, Chief Content Officer & Head of Telemundo Studios.

Biblical Stories Meet Mobile Format

The ​n​ew microdrama​s slate ​will launch with María, Mother of God, co-produced with VIP 2000 TV​. The 25-episode series ​marks the first time biblical stories ​are adapted to a mobile-first format.​ I​n another first, it will debut a planned franchise of biblical love stories, with upcoming titles including Moses & Zipporah, Sanson & Dalila and John the Baptist & Salome.

“We are confident these stories, told from a fresh, fast, and emotionally powerful perspective, will resonate with new audiences​,” says María​ Eugenia Muci, Content Director at VIP 2000 TV.​ “At VIP, religious content has always been a cornerstone of our catalog and co-productions, and we believe deeply in the value of this niche.”

Telemundo’s vertical microdramas will start rolling out by the end of this year.​ The complete franchise will ​b​e unveiled at Content Americas 2026, ​where​ shortform programming​ will take center stage and international buyers will get their first look at the ​n​ew slate. ​The three-day event takes place in Miami in January.

​E​arlier this year, rival TelevisaUnivision announced its own short-form conten​t expansion​ ​plans, featuring ​a slate​ of 40 original one-minute ​m​icrodramas on its ViX streaming platform.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/veronicavillafane/2025/09/25/telemundo-studios-launches-mobile-microdramas-for-new-generation-of-viewers/

