Temple Capital Appoints Director and Head of Capital Formation

October 1st, 2025 – London, United Kingdom
Founded in 2018, Temple Capital has a 6-year live strategy track record of high absolute returns, which have exhibited almost zero correlation to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other markets such as the S&P 500.
Ms. Schaber was most recently CEO of Spool.fi, a decentralized asset management protocol, and has significant operational and leadership experience in the blockchain ecosystem.
Mr. Boczek was most recently Head of Investor Relations at Wincent Capital, the digital assets trading firm.
These appointments complement additional operational hires Temple has made in 2025, including Guy Griffiths (CFO; formerly Deputy CFO of Brevan Howard) and Josh Dobson (Senior Fund Accountant; formerly Digital Asset Fund Controller for BH Digital).
About Temple Capital
Founded in 2018, Temple Capital specializes in algorithmic trading of liquid digital assets using machine learning technology. The firm has a 6-year live fund track record and manages assets of approximately $125m on behalf of a diversified investor base. Temple’s trading strategy and returns are available to accredited investors in USD, BTC, ETH, or XRP classes. The team consists of 25 investment professionals across Quantitative Research & Engineering and Operations. Temple is supported by long-term strategic partners: Bain Capital, Pantera, and Belvedere Trading.
