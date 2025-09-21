Ten Players Have Made Their MLB Debut With The Tampa Bay Rays This Season

TAMPA: Chandler Simpson of the Tampa Bay Rays rounds third base to score on an RBI double off the bat of Yandy Díaz in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on September 15, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Rays’ 2-1 win over visiting Toronto on September 17 was highlighted by the play of three rookies. Pitcher Ian Seymour allowed four hits and one run in seven innings to pick up the win. With no outs and two on in the top of the fourth, the Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk sent a drive to center where Chandler Simpson robbed the catcher of a three-run homer that would have given Toronto a 3-1 lead.

Simpson had three hits, scored Tampa Bay’s first run in the first inning and drove in the decisive run with a single in the seventh. Scoring on the play was shortstop Carson Williams, whose two-out double set the table.

The 26-year-old Seymour, 24-year-old Simpson and 22-year-old Williams are among 10 Rays to have made their MLB debut this season. The three, along with 22-year-old third baseman, Junior Caminero, who debuted in 2022, could be the faces of the franchise for years to come. That would be fitting given how much they played together in the Rays’ system.

“We have been through the ringer together in the minors, and everybody who has been in the minors knows the grind,” said Simpson. “So, the fact we came up together and have made it to the big stage, which is everybody’s dream, the fact we are here and producing is great to see, for sure.”

Who knows what the new ownership group has in mind when it comes to signing free agents and potentially absorbing hefty contracts through trades. That said, the Rays have had to rely heavily on their player development system in churning out one competitive team after another. In fact, while this season will be their second straight without making the postseason cut, they recently had a run of five straight (2019-23) playoff appearances.

“For us to be good and successful year after year, we need to tap into our farm system and our player development, and they do a real good job,” said Kevin Cash, wrapping up his 11th season as the Rays’ skipper. “I think with all of our very successful seasons in the past, we have seen someone come up, or multiple players come up from our system that have contributed in a big way. This season maybe has not been the most successful for us record wise, but we can take some of the development and the players coming up from our farm system, and they can be better for it and help us be better moving forward.”

Here is a glimpse at each of the 10 players, listed in the order of the date of their debut. Statistics are through September 20.

Jake Mangum, March 30

The 29-year-old was summoned from Triple-A Durham during the season-opening series versus the Rockies after Josh Lowe strained an oblique Opening Day. Mangum had a four-hit game in his second start, three hits in his third and was hitting .338 a month later when he was placed on the IL with a strained groin. Mangum, who returned at the end of May, is hitting .298 with 26 stolen bases.

Chandler Simpson, April 19

Selected in the second round in 2022 out of Georgia Tech, Simpson shattered Rocco Baldelli’s club rookie record of 27 stolen bases. His 42 thefts are second in the American League to the 48 of Jose Caballero, who the Rays traded to the Yankees at the deadline. Simpson, who has struck out only 42 times in a little more than 400 plate appearances, hit .500 (15-for-30) over a recent eight-game stretch and is hitting .297. Only eight rookies since 1901 have stolen at least 40 bases and hit .300. The last was Mike Trout in 2012.

Ian Seymour, June 9

The southpaw’s first 12 appearances were out of the bullpen before joining the rotation in August. The Virginia Tech product logged a high of seven innings in the game against Toronto noted above. He picked up the win to improve to 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP.

Paul Gervase, June 21

The 6-foot-10 righthander allowed three runs in five relief appearances before being sent down to Durham in July. He was dealt to the Dodgers at the deadline in a trade that included catcher Hunter Feduccia coming to Tampa.

Joe Rock, June 28

Rock has had three stints with the Rays – June, July and September — and made one appearance each time with the big club. He has allowed two earned runs in 7 2/3 innings.

Tristan Peters, August 8

The Canadian-born Peters had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham when Jonny DeLuca was placed on the IL. In the space of one week, he was with the big club twice and demoted twice. The center fielder and went 0-for-12 in five games.

Bob Seymour, August 15

The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Seymour has been a fan favorite. After all, not many ‘Bobs’ have played in the big leagues in recent time. Seymour’s only MLB homer to date was August 20 against the visiting Yankees. He is hitting .209 in 19 games.

Carson Williams, August 22

The shortstop has hit at least 20 home runs and stolen at least 20 bases in each of the last three minor league seasons. Rays’ fans immediately got a glimpse of his immense talent when he homered and drove in three runs in his debut against the visiting Cardinals. Selected by Tampa Bay 28th overall in 2021, Williams was hitting .182 with four homers in his first 26 games.

On joining Simpson, both Seymours and other minor league buddies in the bigs, Williams said, “Coming up with these guys, these are lifelong friends. I love these guys, and it is really cool to come all the way up with them. They have been able to produce in the big leagues, and you get to watch them and be on the field with them. It’s special and something I will never forget.”

WASHINGTON, DC – Carson Williams of the Tampa Bay Rays dives for the ball during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Getty Images

Brian Van Belle, August 24

The 29-year-old was acquired at this year’s trade deadline in a deal that sent Zack Littell to the Reds. The former Miami Hurricanes hurler appeared in four games, picked up a win in relief at Washington on August 29, and allowed five earned runs in 8 1/3 innings before his season ended September 6 due to right elbow inflammation.

Cole Wilcox, September 19

The 26-year-old righthander became the tenth player to make his MLB debut for the Rays this season when he took the mound against the Red Sox at Steinbrenner Field. It was not a memorable affair as Wilcox, the lone remaining piece from the December 2020 trade of Blake Snell to San Diego – also acquired were Francisco Mejia, Luis Patino and Blake Hunt – allowed seven runs (four earned) in an inning of work during an 11-7 loss. He was sent back to Durham less than 24 hours later.