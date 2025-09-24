Large investors scooped up nearly 800,000 LINK tokens as the price hovers around $21, signaling confidence despite recent declines. Chainlink’s standards are seen as key to bringing trillions of dollars in assets on-chain, with ETF hopes adding to momentum. Chainlink has become a talking point in the cryptocurrency market after large investors, known as whales, [...]]]>Large investors scooped up nearly 800,000 LINK tokens as the price hovers around $21, signaling confidence despite recent declines. Chainlink’s standards are seen as key to bringing trillions of dollars in assets on-chain, with ETF hopes adding to momentum. Chainlink has become a talking point in the cryptocurrency market after large investors, known as whales, [...]]]>

Tens of Trillions on-Chain? Chainlink’s Standards Could Make It Happen

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/24 21:35
Chainlink
LINK
  • Large investors scooped up nearly 800,000 LINK tokens as the price hovers around $21, signaling confidence despite recent declines.
  • Chainlink’s standards are seen as key to bringing trillions of dollars in assets on-chain, with ETF hopes adding to momentum.

Chainlink has become a talking point in the cryptocurrency market after large investors, known as whales, purchased nearly 800,000 LINK tokens when the price dropped to around $21. This sudden activity has sparked debate about the project’s future, not only in terms of price movement but also in its role in integrating trillions of dollars’ worth of assets into blockchain systems.

Whales Step In As LINK Drops

It is worth mentioning that over the last week, Chainlink traded around $21.58, marking a drop of 0.27% in 24 hours, and by more than 8% from the week before. 

The token has struggled since late August, when it was above $26 and daily active addresses stood close to 8,000. That figure has since fallen to around 5,800, showing a decline in overall network use.

Notably, even with weaker data, whales have not stayed away. Instead, they have taken advantage of the lower price and added large amounts of LINK to their holdings. Many traders see this as a sign of confidence. For context, as noted in our earlier post, Whales purchased nearly 2 million LINK.

In addition, the $25 level is now seen as the most important resistance point. If the token can rise above that, it may head towards $30 and possibly $40. On the other side, if LINK slips under $20, it could face more selling pressure.

It is important to mention that some market participants think LINK could move sideways for now. However, others believe the recent whale buying might push the price higher. This is because trading activity has slowed; the token could react strongly to even a small shift in market mood.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned in our report, the Chainlink Foundation’s reserve added 43,067.70 LINK tokens on September 18, raising its total holdings to 323,116.40 LINK. This is further complemented, as we covered in our latest report, by the Saudi Awwal Bank’s move to select the Chainlink network to deploy on-chain applications in Saudi Arabia

Chainlink Standards May Shape the Bigger Picture

Beyond short-term moves, the larger story is about Chainlink’s standards. The project is building systems that allow real-world assets to connect with blockchain networks. Many industry voices believe these standards could one day support tens of trillions of dollars moving on-chain.

ChainlinkThe Preservation of Digital Transactions Standard | Source: Chainlink

The recent changes at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission have also fueled optimism. A rule adjustment on September 18 made it easier to approve crypto exchange-traded products. While no Chainlink ETF has been approved yet, the chance that one could arrive soon has added to the excitement.

For now, traders are watching the $25 resistance closely. If Chainlink manages to move past $25, traders expect stronger buying interest. For now, whales are keeping the token in focus, while its work on building standards for blockchain use continues to draw attention.

]]>
