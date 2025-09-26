TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Debt Raise to Expand Data Centers with Google Support

Highlights: TeraWulf is planning a $3 million debt raise to fund new data centers and boost AI infrastructure. Google has increased its stake in TeraWulf to support the expansion of the AI data centers. Investors have responded positively, as seen in the volatility of its stock after news of the expansion plans. TeraWulf has reported that it intends to increase its data center capacity with a goal of raising $3 billion in funds. The debt offering was confirmed to Bloomberg by CFO Patrick Fleury. The company is considering taking high-yield bonds or leveraged loans to raise the capital. Morgan Stanley is structuring the potential deal, giving access to investors and controlling the issuance. NEW: Crypto miner TeraWulf plans to raise $3B with Google backing to expand its AI-focused data centers. pic.twitter.com/33wEQCojcC — Maximus BNB (@Maximus_BNB1) September 26, 2025 The deal could launch as early as October, according to Fleury. Credit rating agencies are reviewing the funding, with expectations that the deal will fall between BB and CCC. Google has agreed to backstop the offering, which may improve its rating. The project by Terawulf focuses on the fast growth of the current plants. The firm already has massive, power-secured data centers and therefore is in a good position to grow. These expansions have the potential to address the growing need for processing power as AI infrastructure demand keeps increasing. The capital would also enable TeraWulf to expand its operations and seek strategic partnerships. TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Debt Raise AI Boom The new debt financing is in response to TeraWulf having switched its focus away from cryptocurrency mining and transitioned to AI infrastructure. Google has undertaken a larger backstop commitment of $3.2 billion, escalating its equity hold in TeraWulf to 14%. This alliance enhances the credibility of TeraWulf and puts the company in a position to satisfy the demand of the AI industry. The current industry shortages of GPUs, electricity, and space in data centers have presented opportunities to firms such as TeraWulf. Its existing infrastructure and secured power supply give it a competitive advantage. Tech firms seeking to expand AI computing capabilities now consider crypto miners like TeraWulf as attractive partners. In August, TeraWulf signed a ten-year colocation lease with Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform. Google supported this deal, citing the increased strategic value of TeraWulf facilities. The AI boom has contributed to the rise of investor interest as well, creating volatility in the stock of TeraWulf. According to analysts, the giant tech alliance may alter the course of growth of the company. We called $WULFTeraWulf is accelerating its transformation from a Bitcoin miner to an AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure provider, having signed an initial $370 million Fluidstack contract with the potential to expand to $870 millionClick here for the latest… pic.twitter.com/kOUG3Rj8AG — Lucy Melville (@melvillewins) September 2, 2025 Moreover, the partnership between TeraWulf and Google is just one example of large tech companies collaborating with crypto mining companies. The purpose of these partnerships is to establish the necessary infrastructure and access to electricity, which will serve the needs of AI computing. Meanwhile, the debt financing comes months after the United States moved to control emissions from data centers. Sheldon Whitehouse and John Fetterman proposed a new bill, the Clean Cloud Act, that targets emissions from data centers and crypto mining operations. TeraWulf Stock Moves Amid Expansion Momentum The stock of TeraWulf reacted swiftly to the news of Google-backed deals and expansion strategies. After the announcement in August, the shares rose by about 80% within the succeeding days. Investors responded to the growth potential presented by the AI-focused facilities of the company. TeraWulf recorded an intraday stock of $11.72 and closed at $10.97 yesterday with after-hours changes. The movements express great interest in the market, yet they also describe caution since there are doubts about the debt offering. The volatility, according to analysts, is due to the pending matter of executing the $3 billion debt issue and ongoing negotiations with the investors. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Highlights: TeraWulf is planning a $3 million debt raise to fund new data centers and boost AI infrastructure. Google has increased its stake in TeraWulf to support the expansion of the AI data centers. Investors have responded positively, as seen in the volatility of its stock after news of the expansion plans. TeraWulf has reported that it intends to increase its data center capacity with a goal of raising $3 billion in funds. The debt offering was confirmed to Bloomberg by CFO Patrick Fleury. The company is considering taking high-yield bonds or leveraged loans to raise the capital. Morgan Stanley is structuring the potential deal, giving access to investors and controlling the issuance. NEW: Crypto miner TeraWulf plans to raise $3B with Google backing to expand its AI-focused data centers. pic.twitter.com/33wEQCojcC — Maximus BNB (@Maximus_BNB1) September 26, 2025 The deal could launch as early as October, according to Fleury. Credit rating agencies are reviewing the funding, with expectations that the deal will fall between BB and CCC. Google has agreed to backstop the offering, which may improve its rating. The project by Terawulf focuses on the fast growth of the current plants. The firm already has massive, power-secured data centers and therefore is in a good position to grow. These expansions have the potential to address the growing need for processing power as AI infrastructure demand keeps increasing. The capital would also enable TeraWulf to expand its operations and seek strategic partnerships. TeraWulf Plans $3 Billion Debt Raise AI Boom The new debt financing is in response to TeraWulf having switched its focus away from cryptocurrency mining and transitioned to AI infrastructure. Google has undertaken a larger backstop commitment of $3.2 billion, escalating its equity hold in TeraWulf to 14%. This alliance enhances the credibility of TeraWulf and puts the company in a position to satisfy the demand of the AI industry. The current industry shortages of GPUs, electricity, and space in data centers have presented opportunities to firms such as TeraWulf. Its existing infrastructure and secured power supply give it a competitive advantage. Tech firms seeking to expand AI computing capabilities now consider crypto miners like TeraWulf as attractive partners. In August, TeraWulf signed a ten-year colocation lease with Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform. Google supported this deal, citing the increased strategic value of TeraWulf facilities. The AI boom has contributed to the rise of investor interest as well, creating volatility in the stock of TeraWulf. According to analysts, the giant tech alliance may alter the course of growth of the company. We called $WULFTeraWulf is accelerating its transformation from a Bitcoin miner to an AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure provider, having signed an initial $370 million Fluidstack contract with the potential to expand to $870 millionClick here for the latest… pic.twitter.com/kOUG3Rj8AG — Lucy Melville (@melvillewins) September 2, 2025 Moreover, the partnership between TeraWulf and Google is just one example of large tech companies collaborating with crypto mining companies. The purpose of these partnerships is to establish the necessary infrastructure and access to electricity, which will serve the needs of AI computing. Meanwhile, the debt financing comes months after the United States moved to control emissions from data centers. Sheldon Whitehouse and John Fetterman proposed a new bill, the Clean Cloud Act, that targets emissions from data centers and crypto mining operations. TeraWulf Stock Moves Amid Expansion Momentum The stock of TeraWulf reacted swiftly to the news of Google-backed deals and expansion strategies. After the announcement in August, the shares rose by about 80% within the succeeding days. Investors responded to the growth potential presented by the AI-focused facilities of the company. TeraWulf recorded an intraday stock of $11.72 and closed at $10.97 yesterday with after-hours changes. The movements express great interest in the market, yet they also describe caution since there are doubts about the debt offering. The volatility, according to analysts, is due to the pending matter of executing the $3 billion debt issue and ongoing negotiations with the investors. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.