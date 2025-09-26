TeraWulf is moving to raise roughly $3 billion in debt to accelerate build-outs of its data-center footprint, in a financing effort backed by Google, the company’s finance chief said in an interview. The structure being explored would fund expansion of TeraWulf’s facilities to serve both AI workloads and crypto mining demand. According to CFO Patrick […]TeraWulf is moving to raise roughly $3 billion in debt to accelerate build-outs of its data-center footprint, in a financing effort backed by Google, the company’s finance chief said in an interview. The structure being explored would fund expansion of TeraWulf’s facilities to serve both AI workloads and crypto mining demand. According to CFO Patrick […]

TeraWulf Plans $3B Debt-Financed Expansion Amid Bitcoin Mining Boom

By: Coinstats
2025/09/26 12:01
TeraWulf is moving to raise roughly $3 billion in debt to accelerate build-outs of its data-center footprint, in a financing effort backed by Google, the company’s finance chief said in an interview. The structure being explored would fund expansion of TeraWulf’s facilities to serve both AI workloads and crypto mining demand. According to CFO Patrick […]
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, responding to mounting economic damage from US tariffs and a slowdown in hiring. The quarter-point cut was the first since March and met predictions from markets and economists. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in Ottawa, said the decision was unanimous. “With a weaker economy […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:09
Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

TLDR Robert Kiyosaki criticizes traditional education for teaching children to work for inflationary currencies. Kiyosaki labels central banks as “criminal organizations” and blames them for creating wealth inequality. Robert Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin will reach $1 million in the next decade and serves as a hedge against inflation. Kiyosaki started buying Bitcoin at $6,000 and currently [...] The post Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/19 05:15
