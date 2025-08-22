Tesla Faces Fresh Scrutiny Amid Ongoing Autopilot Safety Investigations

By: Coincentral
2025/08/22 21:22
TLDRs; 

  • NHTSA investigates Tesla for delayed crash reporting, citing possible violations of federal safety disclosure rules.
  • Tesla says delays stemmed from data glitches, while regulators plan a full compliance audit.
  • The probe coincides with Tesla’s rapid expansion of commercial robotaxi services in multiple U.S. cities.
  • Autopilot-linked fatalities continue to raise questions about the safety and oversight of semi-autonomous driving technologies.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a fresh investigation into Tesla Inc. over delays in reporting crashes involving its driver-assistance systems.

Regulators allege that the automaker failed to comply with federal rules requiring crash reports to be filed within five days, with some incidents reportedly disclosed months after they occurred.

Tesla, which markets advanced driver-assistance technologies such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD), told regulators the delays stemmed from a data collection glitch that has since been resolved. The NHTSA, however, intends to conduct a full audit to determine the extent of reporting lapses and whether all relevant data has been submitted. The outcome of this probe could have significant implications for Tesla’s regulatory standing.

A Decade of Autopilot Oversight

This latest investigation is part of a broader pattern of federal scrutiny into Tesla’s driver-assistance technologies, which has persisted for nearly a decade. Since 2016, Tesla has faced repeated probes into crashes involving Autopilot, including high-profile fatal incidents. In one 2019 case, a Model 3 driver had no hands on the steering wheel for eight seconds prior to a deadly collision.

By 2020, NHTSA had already examined 13 Autopilot-related crashes, signaling growing concern about the system’s real-world safety performance. Nevertheless, Tesla continues to lead the industry in crash reporting volume, having submitted over 2,300 Level 2 driver-assistance incidents to regulators.

Despite the ongoing oversight, Tesla frequently points to a 2017 NHTSA finding that linked Autopilot usage with a 40% drop in crash rates. The company maintains that its systems enhance road safety, even as regulators investigate their performance and compliance with reporting obligations.

Robotaxi Expansion Raises Eyebrows

The timing of the NHTSA’s latest probe is especially notable given Tesla’s rapid push into commercial robotaxi operations. In June, the company quietly launched a manned robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, covering over 7,000 miles during its early rollout. Operations have since expanded to the San Francisco Bay Area, with plans to reach half of the U.S. population by the end of the year.

Critics argue that Tesla’s aggressive scaling of autonomous services is at odds with its unresolved regulatory issues. Unlike rivals such as Waymo, which have taken a more cautious and limited market approach, Tesla appears determined to grow its robotaxi footprint even as questions linger about the safety and transparency of its driver-assistance technologies.

This parallel track of expansion alongside investigation underscores Tesla’s willingness to innovate quickly while managing compliance concerns on the fly. Whether this strategy pays off will depend in part on the findings of NHTSA’s current audit.

Autopilot-Linked Fatalities Fuel Debate

Public confidence in Tesla’s driver-assistance systems remains mixed, especially as third-party trackers have linked at least 59 fatalities to crashes where Autopilot or FSD was active. Although these figures are not officially confirmed by federal authorities, they have fueled calls for greater transparency and accountability from automakers developing semi-autonomous systems.

Tesla’s leadership insists that Autopilot is a safer alternative to human drivers, citing internal data and select regulatory studies. Still, each new probe reignites the debate over how advanced driver-assistance technologies should be regulated, tested, and deployed on public roads.

The current investigation will likely play a pivotal role in shaping future oversight of semi-autonomous systems in the United States, with Tesla’s compliance practices under the spotlight once again.

