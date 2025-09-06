Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Musk’s $7.5T Plan and Record China Sales Drive Momentum

TLDR

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at $338.53 on September 4, 2025, up 1.33%, and traded at $344.91 pre-market.

The gain comes as Tesla’s board proposed a new 2025 CEO Performance Award for Elon Musk. The plan requires Musk to grow Tesla’s market cap by nearly $7.5 trillion and achieve ambitious operational goals.

The award builds on the 2018 plan but sets higher targets. Musk must deploy 1 million Robotaxis, deliver 1 million AI Bots, and reach EBITDA levels up to 28 times above prior benchmarks. Retention terms demand he remain at Tesla for at least 7.5 years, up to 10 years, to vest fully.

Strategic Achievements and Partnerships

In a shareholder letter, board members emphasized Musk’s role as critical to Tesla’s future. The company recently delivered its 8 millionth vehicle, deployed over 37 GWh of energy storage from Q3 2024 through Q2 2025, and launched its first Robotaxis in Austin in June.

Tesla also signed a landmark deal with Samsung in July to bolster chip production near its Texas base. Musk’s “Master Plan, Part IV” aims to drive “Sustainable Abundance” by integrating AI into mobility, labor, and energy solutions.

International Sales Momentum

Tesla’s stock was buoyed by record international results. In China, Tesla delivered 83,192 vehicles in August, a 22.5% rise from July and its strongest wholesale month of the year. In Turkey, sales surged 86% month over month, with 8,730 Model Y units sold, making Tesla the country’s second-largest auto brand.

These results offset weaker deliveries in India and continued declines across parts of Europe. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff reinforced this positive sentiment after touring Tesla’s factory and praising its robotics progress.

Investor Outlook

Despite recent gains, Tesla shares remain volatile. The stock is still down 11.4% since recent highs and trades nearly 30% below its December 2024 peak of $479.86. Broader pressures from inflation, interest rates, and sluggish European demand weigh on the outlook.

Analysts remain cautious. The average 12-month target price stands at $299.35, implying a downside of -10.4% from $334.09, with estimates ranging from $500 to as low as $19. GuruFocus projects a GF Value of $265.23, suggesting a steeper -20.61% downside.

While Tesla’s growth in AI, robotics, and global sales strengthens its long-term story, investor sentiment hinges on execution and broader market stability.

