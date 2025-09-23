Tesla stock climbed nearly 4% on Monday, pushing past $440 in early trading and hitting a new 2025 closing high. The rally broke the previous year-to-date record of $428.22 set on January 15, and capped off a hot run that’s seen the company post gains in nine out of the last ten sessions, according to […]Tesla stock climbed nearly 4% on Monday, pushing past $440 in early trading and hitting a new 2025 closing high. The rally broke the previous year-to-date record of $428.22 set on January 15, and capped off a hot run that’s seen the company post gains in nine out of the last ten sessions, according to […]

Tesla stock jumped nearly 4% on Monday, hitting a new 2025 high above $440

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 02:33
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008643-8.48%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02353-6.73%

Tesla stock climbed nearly 4% on Monday, pushing past $440 in early trading and hitting a new 2025 closing high.

The rally broke the previous year-to-date record of $428.22 set on January 15, and capped off a hot run that’s seen the company post gains in nine out of the last ten sessions, according to data from Yahoo Finance.

Investors are leaning into Tesla’s long-term bets on self-driving tech, new product lines, and a CEO who’s once again making waves with billion-dollar moves.

The stock has now jumped over 30% in the last month, thanks in part to Elon Musk’s $1 billion share purchase last week. That massive buy wasn’t the only catalyst.

The market also reacted to his new proposed pay plan, and the company’s public push to expand its Robotaxi program beyond the original test city of Austin. Tesla has announced intentions to bring the Robotaxi trial to Nevada, Florida, and California, though not everything is going according to plan.

Analyst bumps Tesla price target after visiting China

One of the big sparks behind the current Tesla momentum is a price target increase from Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter, who raised his outlook from $400 to $500. Potter made the call after returning from China, where he met with executives at Xiaomi, Li Auto, and Leapmotor.

While those companies might be ahead on how fast they can build cars, Potter said they’re all watching Tesla closely when it comes to AI-powered driving systems and how to scale them.

“When it comes to ‘real world’ AI, these companies look to Tesla for guidance — not the other way around,” said Potter. “In the words of one company, ‘without Tesla going from 0 to 1, we can’t go from 1 to 100.’” He also shared his experience testing Tesla’s newest Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and called it the best version yet, forecasting record sales for Q3.

But the company’s Robotaxi dream isn’t as far along as Elon claimed. While he said Tesla was “getting the regulatory permission” needed to operate in the San Francisco Bay Area, Reuters reported the truth looks different.

The company hasn’t applied for the required permits, which often take years to process. Instead of autonomous vehicles, Tesla plans to offer pre-scheduled rides using human drivers, under a limousine-style permit. State officials confirmed this setup doesn’t allow for any on-demand ride-hailing.

Elon’s recent actions, starting from 2024, have triggered a consumer backlash, especially among buyers who feel Tesla’s brand is veering too far into politics.

Still, the company is trying to change the subject. New attention is being placed on Tesla’s MegaBlocks; large, prebuilt energy storage systems meant for businesses trying to lower energy bills or tap into renewable electricity.

Tesla has already started shipping them, hoping to generate interest outside the EV industry. But the company is still bleeding market share.

Despite the rally, Tesla remains the second-worst performing megacap in tech for the year, only slightly ahead of Apple, which is down about 5% in 2025. The company continues to suffer from slowing sales, an outdated EV lineup, and fierce price competition from Chinese rivals like BYD.

To distract from those problems, Elon is now talking up Tesla’s humanoid robot project, known as Optimus. He says the robot will one day be able to work in factories or even babysit children.

That’s what he claims. But there’s no prototype ready for market, no launch timeline, and no product that works without a human on standby.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Argentina’s economic storm shows no signs of easing. The peso is in a tailspin, investor confidence is evaporating, and President Javier Milei’s credibility is fraying after a bruising election setback. Into this crisis steps Washington, offering a financial backstop. But while Wall Street might breathe easier, the Bitcoin crowd isn’t buying it.
Threshold
T$0.01531-5.90%
Union
U$0.01056-14.64%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01535-4.42%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 03:30
Share
Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03101-11.57%
Threshold
T$0.01531-5.90%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002558--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Share
Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.72%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01959-14.93%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000561-9.36%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:00
Share

Trending News

More

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA