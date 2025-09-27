The post Tesla stock receives two new price targets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading at $424.67 as of Friday morning, up 21.5% year-to-date. The stock has staged a strong rebound since early June, when a public spat between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump sent shares tumbling to $285. The recovery has been fueled by several factors, including Musk’s $1 billion open-market stock purchase in mid-September, the company’s steadier fundamentals in Q2, and the rollouts of robotaxi and full self-driving services into new cities.  Wall Street’s Tesla stock price forecast Both Deutsche Bank and Wedbush issued new Tesla price targets on Friday.  Deutsche Bank raised its Tesla price target to $435 from $345 while maintaining a Buy rating ahead of the company’s third-quarter delivery report next week.  The bank forecasts 461,500 vehicle deliveries for the quarter, roughly flat year-over-year but up 20% from Q2 and well above the consensus estimate of 433,000. Growth is expected to come from the launch of the Model Y L in China and pre-buying in the U.S. ahead of expiring EV incentives.  Deutsche Bank also noted that CEO Elon Musk’s renewed focus on robotaxis and the Optimus humanoid robot has removed a major overhang on the stock, strengthening the long-term case. Wedbush lifted its target more aggressively, setting it at $600 from $500 and keeping an Outperform rating. The firm argued Tesla is entering what it called an “AI-driven valuation” phase, fueled by robotaxis and robotics initiatives that could reshape the company’s trajectory.  $TSLA – WEDBUSH LIFTS TESLA TARGET TO $600 Wedbush raised its Tesla price target from $500 to $600, citing an “accelerated AI path” centered on autonomous driving and robotics. The firm expects Robotaxi rollouts in 30+ U.S. cities within a year, estimating the AI/autonomous… — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) September 26, 2025 Wedbush sees robotaxis rolling out to more than 30 U.S. cities within… The post Tesla stock receives two new price targets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading at $424.67 as of Friday morning, up 21.5% year-to-date. The stock has staged a strong rebound since early June, when a public spat between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump sent shares tumbling to $285. The recovery has been fueled by several factors, including Musk’s $1 billion open-market stock purchase in mid-September, the company’s steadier fundamentals in Q2, and the rollouts of robotaxi and full self-driving services into new cities.  Wall Street’s Tesla stock price forecast Both Deutsche Bank and Wedbush issued new Tesla price targets on Friday.  Deutsche Bank raised its Tesla price target to $435 from $345 while maintaining a Buy rating ahead of the company’s third-quarter delivery report next week.  The bank forecasts 461,500 vehicle deliveries for the quarter, roughly flat year-over-year but up 20% from Q2 and well above the consensus estimate of 433,000. Growth is expected to come from the launch of the Model Y L in China and pre-buying in the U.S. ahead of expiring EV incentives.  Deutsche Bank also noted that CEO Elon Musk’s renewed focus on robotaxis and the Optimus humanoid robot has removed a major overhang on the stock, strengthening the long-term case. Wedbush lifted its target more aggressively, setting it at $600 from $500 and keeping an Outperform rating. The firm argued Tesla is entering what it called an “AI-driven valuation” phase, fueled by robotaxis and robotics initiatives that could reshape the company’s trajectory.  $TSLA – WEDBUSH LIFTS TESLA TARGET TO $600 Wedbush raised its Tesla price target from $500 to $600, citing an “accelerated AI path” centered on autonomous driving and robotics. The firm expects Robotaxi rollouts in 30+ U.S. cities within a year, estimating the AI/autonomous… — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) September 26, 2025 Wedbush sees robotaxis rolling out to more than 30 U.S. cities within…

Tesla stock receives two new price targets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:11
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016395-2.41%
67COIN
67$0.003205+1.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0986+2.60%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05633+0.23%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009367+6.91%

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading at $424.67 as of Friday morning, up 21.5% year-to-date. The stock has staged a strong rebound since early June, when a public spat between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump sent shares tumbling to $285.

The recovery has been fueled by several factors, including Musk’s $1 billion open-market stock purchase in mid-September, the company’s steadier fundamentals in Q2, and the rollouts of robotaxi and full self-driving services into new cities. 

Wall Street’s Tesla stock price forecast

Both Deutsche Bank and Wedbush issued new Tesla price targets on Friday. 

Deutsche Bank raised its Tesla price target to $435 from $345 while maintaining a Buy rating ahead of the company’s third-quarter delivery report next week. 

The bank forecasts 461,500 vehicle deliveries for the quarter, roughly flat year-over-year but up 20% from Q2 and well above the consensus estimate of 433,000. Growth is expected to come from the launch of the Model Y L in China and pre-buying in the U.S. ahead of expiring EV incentives. 

Deutsche Bank also noted that CEO Elon Musk’s renewed focus on robotaxis and the Optimus humanoid robot has removed a major overhang on the stock, strengthening the long-term case.

Wedbush lifted its target more aggressively, setting it at $600 from $500 and keeping an Outperform rating. The firm argued Tesla is entering what it called an “AI-driven valuation” phase, fueled by robotaxis and robotics initiatives that could reshape the company’s trajectory. 

Wedbush sees robotaxis rolling out to more than 30 U.S. cities within a year, estimating the AI and autonomy opportunity could be worth at least $1 trillion. In a bull case, the analysts projected Tesla’s market cap could reach $2–3 trillion by the end of 2026.

Featured image via Shutterstock. 

Source: https://finbold.com/tesla-stock-receives-two-new-price-targets/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China has launched a direct trade investigation targeting Mexico, after the Latin American country announced aggressive new tariffs on Chinese exports. The decision came Thursday, as China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would probe not only Mexico’s 50% tariff on Chinese cars, but also a list of other new trade measures. The same day, China […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09508+0.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001586+3.45%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:07
Share
FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2279-0.74%
MANTRA
OM$0.1647+2.80%
OP
OP$0.6662+2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.589+1.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001586+3.45%
Union
U$0.010399-6.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:17
Share

Trending News

More

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

MoonBull’s Best Crypto Presale Now Live – $3K to $739K With 24,540% ROI as Dogecoin and FLOKI Rally