Tesla stock rises over 10% in past week

Key Takeaways

Tesla (TSLA) shares gained over 10% in the past week.

The surge marks renewed momentum for the company’s equity.

Tesla shares gained more than 10% over the past week, marking a strong performance for the electric vehicle maker’s stock.

The rally brings renewed momentum to Tesla’s equity, which trades under the ticker TSLA. The stock’s recent surge represents a notable uptick for investors following the company’s price movements.