Tesla stock up nearly 50% since Elon Musk’s public spat with Trump

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 21:11
Union
U$0.013525-20.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.459-1.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08718-2.85%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010107+0.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017048-2.30%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07036+6.73%

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has staged a strong rebound since June 5, 2025, the day public tensions erupted between CEO Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump. 

That day, the spat knocked Tesla shares down about 14%, wiping roughly $150 billion from the company’s market value. TSLA stock plunged to an intraday low of around $284.70, sparking fears that the high-profile clash could weigh heavily on the company. Instead, the opposite happened. 

By the very next session on June 6, the EV maker began to rebound, kicking off a sustained rally that carried through the summer. As of September 16, Tesla closed at $421.62, marking a gain of more than 48% from the fallout low. Put differently, a $1,000 buy on June 5 low would now show about a $481 unrealized gain.

What turned the Tesla tide?

First, Musk’s open-market purchase of roughly $1 billion of Tesla stock in mid-September acted as a powerful signal, compressing skepticism and accelerating momentum. The buy coincided with a multi-day surge that pushed shares back into 2025 positive territory. 

Second, fundamentals stabilized. Tesla’s Q2 2025 report confirmed over 410,000 vehicles produced and 384,000 delivered, alongside a record 9.6 GWh of energy storage deployed, evidence that the energy business continues to scale even as EV demand ebbs and flows. The company’s Q2 update also reiterated key capacity and supply-chain projects slated to come online this year. 

Third, product-roadmap narrative improved. Through July and August, Tesla advanced its robotaxi/FSD storyline and began limited-footprint rollouts, with coverage noting expansion beyond Austin and fresh activity in Las Vegas, developments that fed the “software/AI optionality” thesis many bulls lean on.

How Tesla flipped the Trump fallout

June 5 marks the political shock: a very public Musk–Trump break that slammed the stock intraday and into the close. June 6 marks the market’s first response: shares began to claw back losses in early trade and closed near $295, establishing the practical “day-after” baseline from which this rally is measured.

As of September 16, Tesla closed at $421.62 (Macrotrends shows $421.54), near multi-month highs and comfortably above the post-fallout base. The move represents a 48% climb since the feud’s nadir and reflects a blend of insider signaling (Musk’s buy), operational delivery/stationary-storage execution, and renewed enthusiasm for autonomy/robotaxis. 

Markets initially treated the Musk–Trump fallout as a serious threat, pricing in policy and contract risk within hours. But three months on, the tape tells a different story: Tesla has outrun the shock. 

With the stock now firmly above its June base, investors appear to be weighing execution and optionality more heavily than political theater. Whether that persists will depend on deliveries into year-end, FSD and robotaxi milestones, and how rate cuts filter into EV affordability, but for now, the post-fallout scorecard reads Musk 1, Panic 0.

Source: https://finbold.com/tesla-stock-up-nearly-50-since-elon-musks-public-spat-with-trump/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232.58-1.95%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-6.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0128-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06342+0.06%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.5209-2.45%
FORM
FORM$1.8955-5.04%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-3.51%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02304-2.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001842-2.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?