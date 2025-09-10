Tesla Tests Waters for Airport Ride-Hailing Service in California

TLDRs:

Tesla explores ride-hailing permits at Bay Area airports amid growing robotaxi ambitions.

Company currently operates limited charter rides using supervised Full Self-Driving software.

California DMV challenges Tesla over autonomous driving claims, complicating airport plans.

Airports remain strategic targets as autonomous mobility services expand across the U.S.

Tesla Inc. has quietly approached major Silicon Valley airports, including San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland, about the possibility of launching a ride-hailing service at these locations.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the discussions coincided with the company’s July rollout of a nascent charter service in California.

While Tesla has yet to file any official permit applications, the inquiries indicate that the company is exploring ways to expand its presence in airport transport. San Francisco and Oakland airport representatives confirmed that Tesla had contacted them but no formal meetings have taken place, while San Jose airport stated that no permit requests have been submitted so far.

Charter Service Using FSD Software

Currently, Tesla’s California operations remain limited to a charter service rather than a full-fledged ride-hailing network.

Videos and reports indicate that drivers on these charter trips are using Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised system, an advanced driver-assistance software that allows some automated control but still requires driver attention.

Permits for operating a true autonomous ride-hailing service in California are stringent. Tesla would need approval from the California Public Utilities Commission for a larger-scale service and additional permits from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) if the fleet consists of autonomous vehicles. The DMV is already scrutinizing Tesla over claims about its cars’ self-driving capabilities, further complicating the path forward.

Airports as Strategic Targets

Airports have long been prime battlegrounds for transportation services. Over a decade ago, Uber and Lyft battled traditional taxis and limousine services for a share of airport passenger trips. Today, autonomous vehicle operators see airports as a natural expansion point, given their steady traffic and high revenue potential.

Waymo, for instance, has been providing rides to Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport for roughly two years and recently received approval to operate at San Jose airport.

Airports provide companies with consistent, high-demand routes that can help autonomous services scale efficiently. Tesla’s interest mirrors this trend, highlighting the potential market value of airport-focused ride-hailing.

Testing Ground in Austin

Tesla began testing its invite-only robotaxi network in Austin, Texas, starting with about a dozen vehicles. The network has expanded to cover much of the greater Austin area, though the fleet remains relatively small, estimated at 20 to 30 cars.

Unlike California, Texas does not require extensive reporting for autonomous vehicle tests, leaving many details about performance and safety undocumented.

Despite some reported issues during these early trials, there have been no major accidents or safety incidents. Tesla has positioned the driver as the “safety monitor,” ensuring that oversight remains in human hands even as autonomous features are used. The Austin tests serve as a proving ground for Tesla’s broader ambitions, potentially informing how it approaches airport ride-hailing in California and beyond.

Tesla’s move to explore permits for airport ride-hailing represents a careful but ambitious step toward expanding its autonomous vehicle services in California. While regulatory hurdles and safety scrutiny present challenges, the potential market, driven by millions of airport passengers each year, remains a powerful incentive for the company’s continued innovation in self-driving mobility.

