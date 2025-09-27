Tesla Urges White House to Protect Public Health in Emissions Debate

TLDRs;

Tesla urged the Trump administration not to repeal vehicle emissions standards, warning of public health and climate risks.

The EPA’s proposed rollback could weaken incentives for EV innovation and remove emissions accountability for traditional automakers.

Tesla risks losing billions in regulatory credit revenue if the current standards are dismantled.

The clash adds to rising tensions between Elon Musk and President Trump over climate and EV policy.

Electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is urging the Trump administration to safeguard existing U.S. vehicle emissions standards, warning that dismantling climate protections would put public health at risk and undermine incentives for innovation.

In a filing submitted Thursday, Tesla argued that a recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal to repeal greenhouse gas (GHG) reporting and control requirements for highway vehicles would create loopholes benefiting engine and traditional vehicle manufacturers.

The EV pioneer said such a move would “give a pass” to polluters while weakening the long-standing U.S. position that greenhouse gas emissions endanger human health.

Tesla pushes back against regulatory rollback

The debate over emissions comes at a pivotal time for the auto industry. Earlier this week, a coalition representing General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, and nearly all other major automakers urged the EPA to scale back its aggressive emissions mandates.

These rules were designed to accelerate EV adoption by requiring automakers to increase production of zero-emission vehicles in the years ahead.

Tesla, which has built its business model around clean transportation, warned that walking back those rules would create an “uneven playing field” and disincentivize innovation. The company stressed that consistent regulations were critical to maintaining a level of certainty for manufacturers investing in next-generation technologies.

Billions at stake in EV credits

Tesla’s position is not only about the environment, it also has billions of dollars on the line. The company earns significant revenue from selling regulatory credits to other automakers who struggle to meet emissions standards. Last year alone, Tesla reported $2.8 billion in revenue from these credits, helping bolster its balance sheet and fund new EV projects.

If the EPA dismantles the credit system, Tesla stands to lose a critical revenue stream. The company said that the proposed repeal would “diminish the value of performance-based incentives that electric vehicle manufacturers accrue under the standards.”

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio has criticized these payments, calling the costs other automakers incur to stay compliant with emissions rules “outrageous.” Still, Tesla argues that such incentives are essential for ensuring industry-wide compliance and spurring greener investments.

Political tension between Musk and Trump

The emissions debate also highlights the increasingly complex relationship between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

Musk, once a close adviser to Trump, has clashed with the administration in recent months. Their feud deepened after Musk opposed a budget bill that eliminated consumer EV tax credits, which are set to expire on September 30.

The Trump administration has also signaled leniency toward automakers on efficiency standards. In July, officials told companies they would face no penalties for failing to meet fuel economy rules dating back to the 2022 model year. Additionally, Trump signed a resolution blocking California’s landmark plan to phase out gasoline-only cars by 2035, a measure Musk had previously supported.

