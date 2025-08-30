Tether Abandons Freeze: What “Unsupported” Status Means for Legacy USDT

TLDR

Tether has decided to categorize USDT on legacy blockchains as “unsupported” instead of freezing them.

Users can still transfer USDT tokens between wallets, but the assets will no longer have official backing.

Tether’s decision follows significant feedback from users and developers on networks like EOS and Algorand.

The company plans to focus on higher-traffic, secure blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum for future USDT issuance.

Tether’s new strategy allows the company to reduce operational burden while avoiding reputational risks.

Tether has revised its plan to freeze USDT on legacy blockchains, including Omni Layer, EOS, and Algorand. Initially, the company intended to halt USDT issuance and redemption on these networks by September 1, 2025. However, following significant user feedback, Tether has decided to abandon the freeze and instead categorize these tokens as “unsupported.”

Tokens on Legacy Chains Face Operational Challenges

Tether announced that while users will still be able to transfer USDT tokens between wallets, the assets will no longer receive official backing. The company will discontinue issuance and redemption of USDT on networks like Omni, Bitcoin Cash SLP, and Kusama. “The tokens will no longer be officially supported as other Tether tokens,” the company confirmed in a statement.

Tether’s revised plan reflects the growing pressure from users and developers on various networks. The initial freeze plan faced backlash from communities on EOS and Algorand, where the lack of support would have caused significant issues. The decision to avoid freezing the assets helps Tether sidestep reputational damage while simplifying its operations on less active blockchains.

Tether Shifts Focus to Bitcoin and Expands Issuance Plans

Tether’s new strategy highlights its shift away from legacy blockchains while focusing on emerging technologies. The company recently announced plans to launch a native USDT on Bitcoin through the RGB protocol. Tether sees Bitcoin’s security as a cornerstone for future expansion, leveraging Bitcoin’s scripting and client-side validation to integrate USDT seamlessly.

RGB is designed to offer a decentralized solution with fewer counterparty risks than wrapped assets. This move marks Tether’s commitment to enhancing its presence within the Bitcoin ecosystem and represents the company’s broader strategy to focus on higher-traffic, secure networks for stablecoin distribution.

Tether currently issues USDT across major networks such as Ethereum and Tron, with over $80 billion circulating across both platforms. Smaller platforms like Solana, Avalanche, Celo, and Cosmos also support the stablecoin.

