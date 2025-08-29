Tether and Circle Control 70% of Crypto Revenue – But New Players Are Catching Up

The surge highlights how stablecoins and DeFi trading platforms are fueling fresh momentum across the sector.

Stablecoins Still Dominate the Revenue Race

Tether and Circle remained the industry’s revenue anchors, accounting for 70% of the top protocols’ earnings. Tether brought in $632.9 million, up $18.1 million from the prior month, while Circle added $206.4 million, a $8.8 million gain. Their steady growth cements stablecoins as the backbone of crypto’s fee economy.

DeFi Players Deliver Outsized Gains

While stablecoins ruled in absolute revenue, the biggest percentage gains came from newer DeFi platforms. Ethena exploded by 243%, jumping from $9.46 million to $32.5 million as its synthetic stablecoin USDe drew users away from traditional dollar-pegged tokens. Pump.fun, Solana’s memecoin launchpad, grew 79% to $40.4 million, raking in $17.8 million more as speculative token creation remained in high gear.

Pi Network: ChatGPT Reveals When The Price Can Reach $5

Hyperliquid also stood out, posting a 26% increase to $104.3 million as perpetual futures trading volumes rose. Sky Protocol climbed 77.5% to $17.9 million, while Jupiter advanced 23.5% to $27.1 million, both riding Solana’s active ecosystem. Tron added 11.6% with $62.7 million in revenue, and Phantom wallet improved 9.5% to $22.8 million.

Not All Winners

Axiom was the lone laggard, shedding nearly 14% of its revenue to land at $53.5 million, making it the only protocol in the top 10 to post a monthly decline.

Market Context

The rebound in protocol earnings mirrors the broader crypto market recovery, with user activity pushing fees higher across DeFi, stablecoins, and trading apps. With new players like Ethena and Pump.fun climbing the charts, the sector’s revenue mix shows that innovation and speculation continue to fuel growth even as stablecoins dominate the foundation.

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

PANews reported on August 29th that according to The Crypto Basic, Japanese gaming giant Gumi Inc. announced plans to purchase 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP as part of its efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company issued a press release today announcing the development following a decision made at a recent board meeting. Notably, the gaming company will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period between September 2025 and February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi emphasized that the planned purchase is a strategic move designed to enable it to participate in XRP’s ecosystem. Earlier in June, it was reported that Gumi spent about US$6.99 million to buy 80,352 bitcoins .
Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

What if the next financial revolution wasn’t led by Wall Street, but by meme-fueled communities armed with humor, conviction, and the hunger for 1000x gains? Meme coins have stormed past jokes and dog photos, morphing into a cultural and financial movement that traditional finance cannot ignore. The world has seen Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Mog, […]
