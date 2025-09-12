Tether Announces US Stablecoin Launch, Appoints Ex-Trump Advisor As CEO

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/12 23:55
Tether, the USDT issuer, is making big changes to its operations, adding Bo Hines, a former crypto advisor to President Donald Trump, as CEO of its American division and launching a new dollar-pegged cryptocurrency designed specifically for US institutions. 

Tether’s New USAT Token 

Hines, who previously led the Presidential Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, began advising Tether in August, following a brief tenure at the White House. Under his leadership, Tether US will be headquartered in Charlotte.

In conjunction with Hines’s appointment, the stablecoin issuer is introducing a new token called “USAT,” which will operate under the recently signed GENIUS Act, which aims to provide a new regulatory framework for the fast-growing stablecoin sector in the country. 

While the firm’s USDT, the largest stablecoin by trading volume, continues to serve global markets, USAT is specifically designed to cater to businesses and institutions that require compliance with US regulations. 

The launch of USAT will utilize Tether’s proprietary tokenization platform, Hadron. Anchorage Digital will serve as the issuer of USAT, while Cantor Fitzgerald has been designated as the reserve custodian and preferred primary dealer. 

Paolo Ardoino Highlights USAT Token’s

Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, emphasized the importance of the firm’s new USAT token, highlighting its role in building trust and improving accessibility in the digital economy. Ardoino added: 

Ardoino reiterated Tether’s dedication to ensuring the dollar remains central in the digital age, stating, “USAT is our commitment to ensuring that the dollar not only remains dominant, but thrives.” 

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

