Tether Appoints Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor to Strengthen U.S. Digital Asset Strategy

Tether has appointed Bo Hines, former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council, as Strategic Advisor to enhance its U.S. strategy and digital asset initiatives.











Tether, a leading entity in the digital asset ecosystem, has announced the appointment of Bo Hines as its new Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy. This strategic move, announced on August 19, 2025, comes as Tether seeks to expand its influence and operations within the United States, according to Tether.

Bo Hines’ Background and Expertise

Bo Hines, who previously served as Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His tenure at the White House was marked by significant contributions to the advancement of digital asset innovation, the establishment of regulatory frameworks for stablecoins, and fostering collaboration between government entities and the blockchain industry. His expertise in policy, law, and private sector operations positions him as a valuable asset for Tether’s strategic expansion.

Strategic Goals and Vision

With Hines on board, Tether aims to solidify its presence in the U.S. by building strong relationships with policymakers and industry stakeholders. The company has already reinvested nearly $5 billion into the U.S. ecosystem, and Hines’ role is expected to further align these investments with Tether’s broader market objectives. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, expressed confidence in Hines’ ability to drive forward Tether’s mission of creating a comprehensive U.S.-based digital economy framework.

Impact on the U.S. Digital Economy

Hines’ appointment is seen as a pivotal step in Tether’s strategy to redefine the digital economy landscape in the U.S. His understanding of legislative processes and commitment to blockchain adoption will be crucial as Tether seeks to lead the market in stability, compliance, and innovation. Hines himself has expressed enthusiasm about joining Tether at this critical juncture, highlighting the transformative potential of stablecoins in modernizing payments and enhancing financial inclusion.

About Bo Hines

Bo Hines is a North Carolina native with a background in law and public policy. A former collegiate football standout at NC State and Yale, Hines transitioned to public service, eventually leading the White House Crypto Council. His work has been instrumental in promoting responsible innovation and creating a supportive environment for blockchain technologies in the U.S.

