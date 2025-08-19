Tether Appoints Former Trump Crypto Official Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

By: Coinspeaker
2025/08/19 23:27
Within two weeks of Bo Hines resignation as the former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under the Donald Trump administration, Tether made a swift move hiring him as the company’s strategic advisor for digital assets and US expansion.

El Salvador-based Tether is the largest stablecoin issuer, with its USDT token holding a market cap of $167 billion.

Hines joined the Trump administration in January as executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, with the goal of advancing Trump’s crypto agenda.

After less than seven months in the role, he announced on August 9 that he is leaving to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

Tether Makes a Big Move by Hiring Bo Hines

Following the passing of the GENIUS stablecoin act last month, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino emphasized that returning to the U.S. market is a top priority. The hiring of Bo Hines is the first step in that direction.

In the official press release, Tether noted that Hines brings a unique combination of policy expertise, legal background, and private sector experience.

During his tenure at the White House, he played a key role in driving initiatives to promote digital asset innovation.

Bo Hines was also instrumental in establishing clear regulatory frameworks for stablecoin issuers and strengthening collaboration between the government and the blockchain industry. Speaking on the recent development, Paolo Ardoino noted:

Bo’s Role Ahead at the Stablecoin Firm

In his new position, Hines will work closely with Tether’s leadership team to define and implement the company’s U.S. market strategy, fostering strong relationships with policymakers and industry stakeholders.

With Tether Investments having already reinvested nearly $5 billion into the U.S. ecosystem, Hines’ appointment further underscores the company’s commitment and strategic focus on this key market.

“During my time in public service, I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion,” Hines said. “I’m thrilled to join Tether at such a pivotal moment.”

During the second quarter of 2025, Tether announced a record-high profit of $4.9 billion.

In that quarter, the stablecoin firm minted over $13.4 billion worth of new USDT tokens, pushing its circulating supply past $157 billion, up by $20 billion since the beginning of the year.

The post Tether Appoints Former Trump Crypto Official Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor appeared first on Coinspeaker.

