Tether Brings USAT to Rumble: A New Push into U.S. Crypto

TLDR:

Tether partners with Rumble to roll out the USAT stablecoin, aiming for fast adoption in U.S. crypto markets.

Rumble will integrate a wallet offering USAT access, tapping into its 51 million monthly active users.

Tether invested $775 million in Rumble in 2024, securing a 48% stake before launching this new U.S. stablecoin.

USAT is built to meet U.S. federal stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act, opening a path for regulated adoption.

Tether has struck a high-stakes partnership with video platform Rumble to promote its newly launched USAT stablecoin in the U.S. The alliance aims to tap Rumble’s audience to drive adoption.

The move underscores Tether’s return to the U.S. stablecoin arena. It follows Tether’s earlier investment in Rumble and a growing regulatory opening. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino unfolded the plan live at TOKEN2049 in Singapore.

Tether Leverages Rumble to Propel USAT Adoption

According to report, Tether will use Rumble as a key distribution channel for USAT stablecoin in the U.S., Ardoino announced.

He said Rumble will introduce a crypto wallet integrating USAT and other stablecoins, expected later in the year. That wallet becomes a direct path for Rumble’s users to access crypto dollars. The tie-up is central to Tether’s push into regulated U.S. markets.

Rumble reportedly attracts about 51 million active users per month, a potential gateway for new on-ramps. Tether already holds a 48 % equity stake in Rumble, following a $775 million investment made in late 2024. That capital injection gave it substantial influence over the platform.

Tether insists that USAT is designed to satisfy U.S. regulatory standards. It sees Rumble’s crypto wallet as a mechanism for compliance and scale. The project relies on the existing user base rather than building audiences from scratch. With this method, Tether hopes to accelerate crypto adoption in the American stablecoin market.

Because it’s a reported-speech and factual approach, the announcement aims to stay transparent. It avoids hype. It frames the partnership as a strategic extension of Tether’s offerings, rather than just a marketing stunt.

Crypto Price, Market Moves & U.S. Stablecoin Strategy

USAT is part of Tether’s policy to reenter the U.S. stablecoin sector under new legislation. The GENIUS Act passed in July created a federal stablecoin framework. That provides legal cover for dollar-backed digital currencies in the U.S.

Tether’s flagship USDT remains a major presence globally. But in the U.S., Tether now faces competition from Circle’s USDC and others. The new alliance with Rumble signals a more aggressive approach to gaining market share at home.

Market watchers will track how this partnership affects token price and liquidity. If Rumble’s wallet onboarding works, USAT could gain early interest from Rumble’s base. At the same time, scrutiny from regulators and audits will matter greatly.

Finally, the success of this integration may shape how other stablecoin issuers view distribution. Using a media platform as a channel could become a trend. But for now, the direct link between Rumble and Tether remains the headline news.

