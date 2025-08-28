The post Tether Brings USDT to Bitcoin Wallets appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Tether announced on August 28, 2025, that it will expand USDT support to Bitcoin wallets using the new RGB protocol. This update allows users to send and receive native USDT directly on the Bitcoin network, combining Bitcoin’s security with stablecoin flexibility. The move aims to make payments faster, private, and more scalable while enabling users to manage Bitcoin and USDT in the same wallet. This development marks a significant step toward integrating stablecoins natively with Bitcoin.
