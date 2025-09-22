The post Tether CEO: USDT Powers Payments for Millions in Emerging Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USDT use surges in Bolivia amid inflation, enabling payments, remittances, and crypto growth after regulatory reforms and El Salvador talks. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently spoke about the growing role of USDT in emerging markets. He said that companies such as Toyota and BYD as well as Yamaha have accepted USDT for purchasing a car in Bolivia. This allows people to spend in “digital dollars” which protects them from local currency issues. Bolivia’s Central Bank Reports 630% Crypto Payment Surge Bolivia has made this possible by removing its ban on crypto in June 2024. This brand-new law permitted banks and companies to work with digital assets. As a result, the usage of crypto was rapidly growing across the country. At the same time Bolivia’s economy is in trouble. Inflation reached 25% in 2025. There is also a serious shortage of US dollars. Because of this, many people began to use USDT to prevent financial losses due to the declining boliviano. Related Reading: Tether Mints $1 Billion USDT on Ethereum After Fed Rate Cut | Live Bitcoin News Moreover, the growth of crypto payments has been fast. The Central Bank accounted for $430 million in transactions between June 2024 and June 2025. This was an increase of 630% from the previous year. In June of 2025 alone, $294 million was transferred via crypto payments. By mid-2025, daily USDT payments amounted to $600,000. Former Central Bank President Jose Gabriel Espinoza said this took place due to growing economic pressure. Many businesses opted to use USDT to reduce their risks and attract customers from other countries. Additionally, USDT is now accepted for more than just car sales. Small cafes and large stores currently accept USDT. You can even see signs that say “Aceptamos USDT” in restaurants, gift shops and tour companies. This reveals… The post Tether CEO: USDT Powers Payments for Millions in Emerging Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USDT use surges in Bolivia amid inflation, enabling payments, remittances, and crypto growth after regulatory reforms and El Salvador talks. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently spoke about the growing role of USDT in emerging markets. He said that companies such as Toyota and BYD as well as Yamaha have accepted USDT for purchasing a car in Bolivia. This allows people to spend in “digital dollars” which protects them from local currency issues. Bolivia’s Central Bank Reports 630% Crypto Payment Surge Bolivia has made this possible by removing its ban on crypto in June 2024. This brand-new law permitted banks and companies to work with digital assets. As a result, the usage of crypto was rapidly growing across the country. At the same time Bolivia’s economy is in trouble. Inflation reached 25% in 2025. There is also a serious shortage of US dollars. Because of this, many people began to use USDT to prevent financial losses due to the declining boliviano. Related Reading: Tether Mints $1 Billion USDT on Ethereum After Fed Rate Cut | Live Bitcoin News Moreover, the growth of crypto payments has been fast. The Central Bank accounted for $430 million in transactions between June 2024 and June 2025. This was an increase of 630% from the previous year. In June of 2025 alone, $294 million was transferred via crypto payments. By mid-2025, daily USDT payments amounted to $600,000. Former Central Bank President Jose Gabriel Espinoza said this took place due to growing economic pressure. Many businesses opted to use USDT to reduce their risks and attract customers from other countries. Additionally, USDT is now accepted for more than just car sales. Small cafes and large stores currently accept USDT. You can even see signs that say “Aceptamos USDT” in restaurants, gift shops and tour companies. This reveals…

Tether CEO: USDT Powers Payments for Millions in Emerging Markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 05:44
USDT use surges in Bolivia amid inflation, enabling payments, remittances, and crypto growth after regulatory reforms and El Salvador talks.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently spoke about the growing role of USDT in emerging markets. He said that companies such as Toyota and BYD as well as Yamaha have accepted USDT for purchasing a car in Bolivia. This allows people to spend in “digital dollars” which protects them from local currency issues.

Bolivia’s Central Bank Reports 630% Crypto Payment Surge

Bolivia has made this possible by removing its ban on crypto in June 2024. This brand-new law permitted banks and companies to work with digital assets. As a result, the usage of crypto was rapidly growing across the country.

At the same time Bolivia’s economy is in trouble. Inflation reached 25% in 2025. There is also a serious shortage of US dollars. Because of this, many people began to use USDT to prevent financial losses due to the declining boliviano.

Moreover, the growth of crypto payments has been fast. The Central Bank accounted for $430 million in transactions between June 2024 and June 2025. This was an increase of 630% from the previous year. In June of 2025 alone, $294 million was transferred via crypto payments.

By mid-2025, daily USDT payments amounted to $600,000. Former Central Bank President Jose Gabriel Espinoza said this took place due to growing economic pressure. Many businesses opted to use USDT to reduce their risks and attract customers from other countries.

Additionally, USDT is now accepted for more than just car sales. Small cafes and large stores currently accept USDT. You can even see signs that say “Aceptamos USDT” in restaurants, gift shops and tour companies. This reveals that crypto is part of the everyday life of Bolivia.

Bolivia Seeks Crypto Guidance from El Salvador

Julius 2025 Bolivia took another big step. Government officials met with leaders from El Salvador to advise them. El Salvador was the first to make Bitcoin legal, so Bolivia wants to learn from their experience. The goal is to develop a transparent and secure system for the use of cryptocurrency.

As a result, a lot of people currently use USDT for everyday purposes. Paolo Ardoino called it the “digital dollar” for developing countries. He said it helps people to move money across borders without having to use a bank. This is particularly useful in countries with weak banking systems.

Globally, stablecoins are also seeing a rapid growth. In 2024, the value of transactions using USDT was $26 billion. $112 billion is the market value of the USDT. Bolivia’s expansion in the use of cryptocurrencies is similar to what is occurring in countries including Argentina and Turkey.

Of course, there are still concerns. Some officials are concerned with money laundering. The Central Bank is planning to make stronger rules by 2026. Even so, experts believe that crypto might account for 10% of all retail payment in Bolivia in the near future.

Furthermore, USDT is assisting those who don’t have bank accounts. About 60% of Bolivians are unbanked. But now, with the mobile wallet, they can get money from their family abroad. All in all, Bolivia receives $1.5 billion in remittances every year.

In conclusion, USDT is becoming an important tool for Bolivia. It provides the stable means of paying, storing and transferring money. Other countries in the region, such as Peru and Ecuador, are watching closely. By 2027, stablecoins can transform payment systems in Latin America.

