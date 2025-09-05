Tether considers deepening gold investments amid its price surge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:13
Moonveil
MORE$0,09607-2,19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01285+6,19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01623-5,07%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0,34293+0,50%
Safe Token
SAFE$0,4221+1,85%

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is reportedly discussing deepening its investment in gold mining companies as part of its wider expansion strategy.

According to a Sept. 5 Financial Times report, the company has held discussions with mining and investment groups to explore opportunities across the entire gold supply chain.

If the plan materializes, it would allow Tether to participate in every stage of the process, from mining and refining to trading and royalties.

Tether has not responded to CryptoSlate’s request for comment as of press time.

Meanwhile, the discussions coincide with renewed strength in the gold market.

Investors seeking safe-haven assets during the current global economic environment have pushed the precious metal’s price to a new all-time high of $3,550 per ounce.

This price rally has created a favorable backdrop for Tether’s interest in the sector.

Tether’s gold embrace

Tether’s reported interest in gold mining builds on its earlier moves into the sector.

The company spent nearly $90 million in June to secure a controlling stake in Canadian royalty firm Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. The deal involved purchasing 78.4 million common shares from La Mancha Investments, giving Tether 31.9% ownership and the option to raise its stake to 50%.

On Sept. 4, the stablecoin issuer agreed to expand its stake in the gold-focused firm by acquiring an additional $100 million worth of the company shares.

Beyond equity deals, Tether already issues Tether Gold (XAUT), a leading gold-backed digital token. The firm disclosed in July that XAUT is backed by more than 7.66 tons of gold stored in Switzerland.

Notably, Tether has also reported that its gold holdings represent over 5% of the reserves for its USDT stablecoins.

Tether’s expansion into gold signals a strategy of linking tangible assets with blockchain finance at a time when both safe-haven demand and stablecoin adoption are rising

USDT dominance continues

While expanding into gold, Tether’s core business remains unmatched in the crypto industry.

Data from Token Terminal shows that USDT transfer volumes reached a record $1.32 trillion in August, facilitated by 14 million unique addresses.

Tether USDT Monthly Transfer Volume. (Source: Token Terminal)

With a circulating supply exceeding $170 billion, USDT represents 59.2% of the $288 billion stablecoin market.

That scale makes it the sector’s most important token, cementing its role as the backbone of global crypto liquidity.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/tether-eyes-deeper-dive-into-gold-with-new-100-million-investment-amid-market-boom/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0,0108+7,67%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004529+0,55%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,133672+3,64%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$208,04+1,36%
Capverse
CAP$0,12476+82,85%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0,172852+5,52%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0,0108+7,67%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving