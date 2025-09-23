Tether is committed to negotiating a $4.8 million electric debt with Uruguay after the supply was interrupted in May 2025.Tether is committed to negotiating a $4.8 million electric debt with Uruguay after the supply was interrupted in May 2025.

Tether deals with $4.8M electric debt with Uruguay: $500 million plans at risk

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/23 20:28
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011-9.30%
MAY
MAY$0.04002-1.42%
tether mining uruguay

Tether is committed to negotiating an electric debt of $4.8 million with Uruguay after the supply was interrupted in May 2025 due to a bill of approximately $2 million, with additional liabilities related to other initiatives amounting to about $2.8 million. The company, which denies rumors of an exit from the country, confirms that negotiations are underway with local authorities to define a sustainable path. In this context, the priority is to avoid prolonged interruptions and reestablish a clear framework of relations.

According to data collected by industry analysts and available official communications, payment delays were documented between April and May 2025 and have generated technical disputes over the calculation of consumption. Analysts note that the case is representative of structural issues in the management of supply contracts for high-energy-intensity projects. These observations are based on internal reports and public statements from the parties involved.

The incident, recently reported by local media such as Búsqueda and Telemundo, highlights the difficulties in the mining sector, with investment plans estimated at $500 million, and reopens the debate on Uruguay’s energy competitiveness. It must be said that the issue of costs remains central to attracting and maintaining capital-intensive projects.

What Happened: Breakdowns and Key Figures

Local reports indicated that the state utility UTE would cut off supply to mining facilities following a May 2025 bill of around $2 million. According to the same sources, the total debt would amount to $4.8 million, of which $2.8 million relates to other initiatives in the area. That said, the situation remains fluid: ongoing negotiations include defining sustainable rates and conditions to restore continuity. Indeed, the structure of contracts and the predictability of supplies are at the heart of the negotiation.

The official response from Tether

Tether has responded to Cointelegraph denying the rumors of an exit from Uruguay, instead emphasizing that ongoing discussions with the government aim at a resolution of the debt dispute and ensuring the continuation of activities in the region. The stated focus is to preserve stability and continuity.

“We are in ongoing discussions with the government to resolve tensions and proceed with a constructive long-term solution,” stated Tether.

The company continues to demonstrate its commitment to the territory, placing the presence of the projects in relation to a stable regulatory and tariff framework. Yet, without a clear agreement, operations risk being affected by stop-and-go.

Energy: the key factor that can decide everything

In the mining sector, energy is the most significant component of costs. In Uruguay, electricity prices range between $60 and $180 per MWh, a higher range compared to some neighboring countries. In Paraguay, for example, thanks to the Itaipú plant, the cost can drop to about $22 per MWh, making the market more competitive for high-energy-intensity operations. In this context, even small price differences can direct entire industrial plans from one jurisdiction to another.

With electricity potentially accounting for up to 80% of operational costs in mining facilities, slight tariff variations immediately impact margins and returns. This is why companies request dedicated tariffs or long-term contracts with stable conditions, allowing them to plan with multi-year horizons.

Essential Timeline

  • 2018 — the company Vici Mining transfers assets to Paraguay to take advantage of lower electricity costs.
  • 2023 — Tether announces its intention to start mining activities in Uruguay, with investment prospects of approximately $500 million.
  • May 2025 — local media report supply disruptions by UTE and a disputed bill around $2 million.
  • Ongoing — negotiations between Tether’s local subsidiary and Uruguayan authorities to define sustainable rates and conditions.

Impact on Businesses and Territory

Potential power supply interruptions by UTE directly affect the operation of projects: they slow down activities, increase unit costs, and can compromise the continuity of investments. In energy-intensive sectors, the stability and predictability of prices are as crucial as the applied tariff. That said, a clear contractual framework can safeguard plans and limit operational risk.

  • Investment risk: uncertainty that could slow down or alter plans for investments up to $500 million.
  • Energy arbitrage: potential shift of hashpower towards markets with more competitive electricity costs.
  • Local effect: potential reduction in infrastructure investments and support for skilled employment.

UTE Cuts and Operational Implications

An interruption in electricity supply requires restoration through formal agreements, new contractual guarantees, and often a revision of tariff schemes. In the mining sector, it is customary to negotiate discounts for constant loads or solutions that ensure minimal interruption, provided the rules are clear and the timing is swift. Indeed, the reliability of the service is as crucial a factor as the subscribed price level.

LATAM Scenario: stablecoin in expansion

Parallel to the issues related to mining, the region is experiencing a growing adoption of stablecoins. In Bolivia, some retail operators have started using USDT for payments, while in Colombia, players like MoneyGram are experimenting with digital dollar solutions for remittances and savings, in response to pressures on the value of the local peso. Yet, financial adoption does not offset the high energy costs in mining projects.

Although the adoption of stablecoins does not eliminate the energy differential, it strengthens the link between the crypto sector and the real economy, creating synergies with advanced computing infrastructures. In this sense, the dynamics of digital payments and computing coexist but follow distinct economic logics.

Quick Questions

Does the case concern only Tether Uruguay?

No. It is part of a broader picture. The mining sector in Uruguay is vulnerable to fluctuations in electricity costs, and investment decisions remain closely tied to the energy convenience offered by the country. In other words, without competitive rates, the risk of relocation increases.

What to watch now

The outcome of negotiations on tariffs and outstanding debts will determine the trajectory of crypto projects in Uruguay. A swift and transparent solution could safeguard the planned investments of $500 million; otherwise, it will increase the pressure towards markets characterized by lower energy costs. At stake is not only operational continuity but also long-term competitiveness.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

BYD has confirmed it has a full backup strategy in case China blocks its access to Nvidia’s vehicle chips. This came directly from Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, in a live interview on Tuesday.  Li said, “Everybody has a backup. BYD has [a] backup.” No official order has been given from Beijing yet, […]
Vice
VICE$0.03529+3.91%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01724-15.24%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2872-4.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 00:31
Share
Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Fed members Michelle Bowman and Austan Goolsbee made important statements regarding interest rate cuts. Here are the details... Continue Reading: Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+9.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 23:32
Share
Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Following the MCP and A2A protocols, the AI Agent market has seen another blockbuster arrival: the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), developed by Google. This will clearly further enhance AI Agents' autonomous multi-tasking capabilities, but the unfortunate reality is that it has little to do with web3AI. Let's take a closer look: What problem does AP2 solve? Simply put, the MCP protocol is like a universal hook, enabling AI agents to connect to various external tools and data sources; A2A is a team collaboration communication protocol that allows multiple AI agents to cooperate with each other to complete complex tasks; AP2 completes the last piece of the puzzle - payment capability. In other words, MCP opens up connectivity, A2A promotes collaboration efficiency, and AP2 achieves value exchange. The arrival of AP2 truly injects "soul" into the autonomous collaboration and task execution of Multi-Agents. Imagine AI Agents connecting Qunar, Meituan, and Didi to complete the booking of flights, hotels, and car rentals, but then getting stuck at the point of "self-payment." What's the point of all that multitasking? So, remember this: AP2 is an extension of MCP+A2A, solving the last mile problem of AI Agent automated execution. What are the technical highlights of AP2? The core innovation of AP2 is the Mandates mechanism, which is divided into real-time authorization mode and delegated authorization mode. Real-time authorization is easy to understand. The AI Agent finds the product and shows it to you. The operation can only be performed after the user signs. Delegated authorization requires the user to set rules in advance, such as only buying the iPhone 17 when the price drops to 5,000. The AI Agent monitors the trigger conditions and executes automatically. The implementation logic is cryptographically signed using Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Users can set complex commission conditions, including price ranges, time limits, and payment method priorities, forming a tamper-proof digital contract. Once signed, the AI Agent executes according to the conditions, with VCs ensuring auditability and security at every step. Of particular note is the "A2A x402" extension, a technical component developed by Google specifically for crypto payments, developed in collaboration with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. This extension enables AI Agents to seamlessly process stablecoins, ETH, and other blockchain assets, supporting native payment scenarios within the Web3 ecosystem. What kind of imagination space can AP2 bring? After analyzing the technical principles, do you think that's it? Yes, in fact, the AP2 is boring when it is disassembled alone. Its real charm lies in connecting and opening up the "MCP+A2A+AP2" technology stack, completely opening up the complete link of AI Agent's autonomous analysis+execution+payment. From now on, AI Agents can open up many application scenarios. For example, AI Agents for stock investment and financial management can help us monitor the market 24/7 and conduct independent transactions. Enterprise procurement AI Agents can automatically replenish and renew without human intervention. AP2's complementary payment capabilities will further expand the penetration of the Agent-to-Agent economy into more scenarios. Google obviously understands that after the technical framework is established, the ecological implementation must be relied upon, so it has brought in more than 60 partners to develop it, almost covering the entire payment and business ecosystem. Interestingly, it also involves major Crypto players such as Ethereum, Coinbase, MetaMask, and Sui. Combined with the current trend of currency and stock integration, the imagination space has been doubled. Is web3 AI really dead? Not entirely. Google's AP2 looks complete, but it only achieves technical compatibility with Crypto payments. It can only be regarded as an extension of the traditional authorization framework and belongs to the category of automated execution. There is a "paradigm" difference between it and the autonomous asset management pursued by pure Crypto native solutions. The Crypto-native solutions under exploration are taking the "decentralized custody + on-chain verification" route, including AI Agent autonomous asset management, AI Agent autonomous transactions (DeFAI), AI Agent digital identity and on-chain reputation system (ERC-8004...), AI Agent on-chain governance DAO framework, AI Agent NPC and digital avatars, and many other interesting and fun directions. Ultimately, once users get used to AI Agent payments in traditional fields, their acceptance of AI Agents autonomously owning digital assets will also increase. And for those scenarios that AP2 cannot reach, such as anonymous transactions, censorship-resistant payments, and decentralized asset management, there will always be a time for crypto-native solutions to show their strength? The two are more likely to be complementary rather than competitive, but to be honest, the key technological advancements behind AI Agents currently all come from web2AI, and web3AI still needs to keep up the good work!
FUNToken
FUN$0.008834+3.21%
Mode Network
MODE$0.00142-1.38%
RealLink
REAL$0.05978-0.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

Two Fed Members Discuss Interest Rate Cuts! What Will Be Decided at the Next Meetings?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month