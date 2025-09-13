Tether Expands Into America With USA₮, Under New GENIUS Act Rules

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 15:47
Tether is officially stepping into the U.S. stablecoin race. CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed today, September 12, 2025, that the company will launch USA₮ ($USAT), a new dollar-backed stablecoin designed to comply with U.S. regulations.

Unlike Tether’s global flagship USDT ($USDT, $170B market cap, CoinMarketCap), which operates offshore, USAT will be structured inside the U.S. market under the new GENIUS Act framework. It will be fully backed 1:1 by U.S. dollar reserves, including cash and Treasuries, and positioned for payments, remittances, and institutional adoption.

Leadership: Bo Hines Takes the Helm

The new entity will be led by Bo Hines, former White House Crypto Council Executive Director and Tether’s U.S. Strategic Advisor. Ardoino confirmed that Hines will step in as CEO of Tether USA₮, overseeing its rollout and regulatory engagement.

Hines has been instrumental in U.S. digital asset policy. His appointment signals Tether’s intent to go beyond just issuing another stablecoin, it wants a seat at the table in shaping American crypto regulation.

A Pivot Toward U.S. Compliance

Tether’s move is more than just a product launch. It marks a major strategic shift for the world’s largest stablecoin issuer.

For years, U.S. regulators criticized Tether’s offshore model and questioned its reserves. But with over $5B already invested in the U.S., partnerships with law enforcement agencies like the FBI and Secret Service, and 275+ law enforcement collaborations worldwide, Tether is showing it can operate inside regulatory guardrails.

The GENIUS Act is designed to provide clear rules for dollar-pegged tokens, and USAT could be the first major stablecoin launched under its umbrella.

Competing With Circle’s USDC

The new stablecoin also positions Tether to compete directly with Circle’s USDC ($USDC, $34B market cap, CoinMarketCap), the leading U.S.-regulated stablecoin.

Circle has long marketed itself as the compliant alternative to USDT. With USAT, Tether is closing that gap, and may even overtake USDC’s market position inside the United States if adoption scales quickly.

Highlights From Tether’s U.S. Push

The USA₮ announcement comes as Tether reveals new metrics about its global and domestic footprint:

  •  35% of USDT is held in high-inflation economies, stabilizing savings abroad.
  •  Tether is now the 18th largest holder of U.S. Treasuries.
  •  30M new users joined in Q2 alone.
  •  The network processes 17M transfers daily.
  •  Tether operates 500+ energy kiosks in Africa, bridging crypto access in underserved regions.
  •  It has built 275+ partnerships with law enforcement agencies worldwide.

These figures highlight Tether’s global dominance and underscore why USA₮ could be a pivotal tool for scaling inside the United States.

From Offshore Giant to U.S. Challenger

USDT ($USDT, $170B market cap, CoinMarketCap) remains the world’s largest stablecoin. But Tether is betting that U.S. compliance will not only neutralize regulatory risk, it will also expand adoption among American institutions and fintech companies that require fully U.S.-regulated instruments.

This dual-structure approach, USDT offshore, USA₮ domestic, allows Tether to balance global flexibility with U.S. market access.

Broader Vision: America as the Crypto Capital

Paolo Ardoino’s vision goes beyond just stablecoins. Tether is investing in energy infrastructure, Bitcoin mining, and financial inclusion projects. The company has even stated ambitions to become the largest Bitcoin miner in the world.

Launching USA₮ is part of a broader plan to position America as the global crypto hub. From strengthening U.S. markets to serving underbanked communities abroad, Tether is signaling that its next decade of growth will be anchored in the U.S.

What Comes Next

The timeline for USA₮ remains open. Tether has not given a launch date, but sources suggest it could go live before the end of 2025, pending regulatory approval.

If successful, USA₮ could reshape stablecoin competition in the U.S. and cement Tether as the first truly global-to-domestic crypto giant.

Tether’s launch of USA₮ is more than a product, it’s a political and strategic maneuver. With Bo Hines as CEO, regulatory compliance at the core, and billions already invested in U.S. markets, Tether is betting big on America.

The question now: will USA₮ become the stablecoin of choice in the U.S., or will Circle’s USDC hold its ground?

One thing is clear, the stablecoin race in the U.S. just got a lot more interesting.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Source: https://nulltx.com/tether-expands-into-america-with-usa%E2%82%AE-under-new-genius-act-rules/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
