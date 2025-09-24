Highlights: Tether is eyeing $20 billion raise to expand operations and attract high-profile investors. USDT dominates the stablecoin market with $172 billion market value and a $4.9B Q2 profit. Fundraise tests investor appetite as Tether strengthens U.S. presence and compliance strategy. Tether Holdings is in talks with investors to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion in a private placement. The proposed deal could value the stablecoin issuer at $500 billion. Cantor Fitzgerald serves as the lead adviser on the transaction. Sources familiar with the matter said discussions remain in the preliminary stages. The equity sale would involve new shares rather than existing investors selling their stakes. Tether Eyes $20 Billion Raise in Private Placement Valued Near $500 Billion

By: Coinstats
2025/09/24 15:41
Highlights:

  • Tether is eyeing $20 billion raise to expand operations and attract high-profile investors.
  • USDT dominates the stablecoin market with $172 billion market value and a $4.9B Q2 profit.
  • Fundraise tests investor appetite as Tether strengthens U.S. presence and compliance strategy.

Tether Holdings is in talks with investors to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion in a private placement. The proposed deal could value the stablecoin issuer at $500 billion. Cantor Fitzgerald serves as the lead adviser on the transaction. Sources familiar with the matter said discussions remain in the preliminary stages. The equity sale would involve new shares rather than existing investors selling their stakes.

The possible valuation would put Tether in the same league as the privately held companies such as OpenAI and SpaceX. It shows how confident the market is that the company has the capabilities to earn a lot of revenue. According to analysts, such a huge valuation underscores the special status of Tether in an unregulated crypto industry. The deal could also attract high-profile investors seeking exposure to the stablecoin market. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed on X that the company is evaluating a raise from a select group of investors.

Bloomberg reported that final terms and allocations could influence the ultimate size of the deal. Tether’s management expects the fundraise could close before the end of the year.

Financial Strength and Market Dominance

Tether still controls the market of stablecoins with USDT, with a market value of approximately $172 billion. Its primary rival, the USDC of Circle, is valued at close to $74 billion in the market. Circle recently went public after raising more than $1.5 billion. Tether earns revenue by parking reserves in cash-like assets, including U.S. Treasuries. The company reported $4.9 billion in profit for the second quarter, with CEO Ardoino stating that profit margins remain near 99 percent.

The company has also accelerated its U.S. expansion plans. Tether introduced a dollar-backed token, USAT, to enhance the position of the U.S. dollar in the digital markets. Bo Hines, a former White House crypto official, now leads Tether’s U.S. operations. Ardoino said the capital raise will support expansion across stablecoins, distribution, AI, and commodity trading.

Tether Eyes $20 Billion Raise and Investor Outlook

Tether has granted prospective investors data room access in recent weeks. Participants can assess the company’s reserves and projections before deciding to join the deal. According to market observers, the fundraiser will gauge investor interest in private crypto champions. Analysts further note that a reduction in interest rates in the U.S. would help to cool returns on the reserves of Tether, which could impact its future profitability.

Tether has been scrutinized by U.S. regulators before, including paying a $41 million fine in 2021 due to misrepresentation of reserves. The present strategy of the company focuses on U.S. compliance and expansion into the wider market. Shareholders will be tracking how the company can maintain profitability as it grows in licensed markets.

The private placement also puts Tether in a position to protect market share and proceed with infrastructure investments. Should the deal succeed, it would secure Tether as one of the most valuable private companies in the world. It would also offer deep capital to grow products and strengthen its presence in digital markets.

