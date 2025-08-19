Tether focuses on the USA: Bo Hines will lead the USDT strategy in light of the GENIUS Act

Tether accelerates on regulated entry into the United States, enlisting Bo Hines as a strategic policy advisor. The choice targets the heart of the stablecoin market: USDT accounts for approximately 165 billion dollars in circulation and represents over 60% of the sector’s total capitalization (CoinMarketCap).
With Hines, the issuer aims to structure the dialogue with Congress and regulators and align with the federal framework outlined by the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump on July 18, 2025. In this context, the USA dossier becomes a priority.
According to the data collected by CoinMarketCap on August 19, 2025, the market capitalization of USDT is confirmed to be around 165 billion dollars, with a market share of stablecoin exceeding 60%.
Industry analysts observe that a structured compliance strategy and institutional dialogue can significantly reduce regulatory risk for issuers and partner institutions. From the briefings and industry sources we have engaged with, it is clear that the commitment to audits and disclosure will be closely monitored by regulators and the market.
Former direttore esecutivo del White House Crypto Council in the previous administration, Bo Hines contributed to the definition of policy for valute digitali. At Tether, he will coordinate the policy outreach, setting posizionamento and priorità regolamentari for the American market.
It should be noted that the mandate is explicit: translate regulatory requirements into internal processes and stable institutional relations (Tether press release). An interesting aspect is the bridge between technique and policy that Hines’ profile promises to offer.
The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act of 2025 (GENIUS Act), signed on July 18, 2025, represents the first federal framework on stablecoins.
It provides standards for reserves in liquid assets, licenses for “permitted issuers”, dual bank–non-bank supervision, periodic reporting, and robust anti-money laundering measures (Congress.gov; White House Fact Sheet).
In this framework, the PWG report on stablecoins and the FinCEN guidelines on virtual currency and AML remain relevant, complementing its structure. As highlighted in the PWG Stablecoin Report, the quality of reserves and transparency are key elements for market stability.
The assignment to Hines translates into a two-level plan: policy and implementation.
A predictable regulatory framework tends to reduce uncertainty for investors and operators. Expected effects:
Hot corner: a dominant stablecoin like USDT, if fully aligned with federal standards, could steer the sector towards more rigorous practices and open a discussion on the role of banks and payment infrastructures in the new ecosystem. It must be said that the outcome will also depend on the concrete implementation.
Tether aims to build direct channels with Congress, regulators, and advocacy groups through technical briefings and impact studies to promote operational solutions consistent with federal law.
The goal is to build trust and make the discussion on risks and opportunities of stablecoins repeatable. An interesting aspect is the possible standardization of the public-private dialogue.