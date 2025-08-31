Tether Injects $3 Billion USDT on Ethereum in Record Minting

Key Points: Tether Ltd. mints $3 billion USDT on Ethereum in three days.

Market anticipates increased liquidity and trading activity.

Potential ripple effects on BTC and ETH trading volumes.

On August 31, Tether Ltd. minted 1 billion USDT on Ethereum, making it 3 billion USDT over three days, according to Onchain Lens.

This liquidity surge is expected to enhance market activity, influencing trading volumes and possibly asset prices like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

$3 Billion USDT Minting Sparks Liquidity Surge

Experts predict market shifts amid regulatory speculations. Tether’s recent minting activity on Ethereum has been closely observed. Multiple on-chain sources report this surge as a liquidity injection, led by CEO Jean-Louis van der Velde, CTO Paolo Ardoino, and President Giancarlo Devasini. Tether’s move is seen as a means to enhance trading volumes for assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

This sudden minting could cause volatility, especially with $3 billion in USDT poised to enter market circulation. As history indicates, increased liquidity may lead to optimistic trading sentiments and a short-term price rally in related cryptocurrencies.

Market Data and Insights

Did you know? In August 2025, a $1 billion USDT mint led to liquidity surges and a brief price rally in Bitcoin and Ethereum markets, setting a precedent often mirrored in subsequent minting events.

Ethereum’s details as of August 31, 2025, include a price of $4,376.67, with its market cap at 528.29 billion and a dominance of 13.98%, according to CoinMarketCap. Over 24 hours, the trading volume decreased by 45.91%, while a 7-day period saw an 8.44% decline.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:07 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that such high-volume USDT minting may prompt discussions on regulatory compliance, especially regarding stablecoin reserves and AML/KYC standards. Potential shifts in liquidity might also spark technological innovations in DeFi and trading platforms.