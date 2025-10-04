Tether is seeking to raise $200 million for a DAT to stockpile tokenized gold product XAUT

PANews reported on October 4th that stablecoin issuer Tether and its existing partners are seeking to raise at least $200 million for a digital asset finance company that will acquire Tether's XAUt token. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Tether and Antalpha Platform Holding, a Singapore-based financial services company, are leading a fundraising effort of at least $200 million for the DAT. "If successful, the platform will use the funds to accumulate Tether's gold-backed token, XAUt," according to sources familiar with the matter. Antalpha Platform is a strategic partner of Bitmain.
