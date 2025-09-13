Tether Launches USAT Stablecoin to Enter U.S. Market Under Federal Oversight

Key highlights: USAT is U.S.-regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin compliant with the new GENIUS Act, set to debut by the end of 2025.

Former White House Crypto Council director Bo Hines will lead Tether’s new U.S. division from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Anchorage Digital will issue the token, while Cantor Fitzgerald will manage reserves and act as primary dealer.

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, has officially unveiled its first U.S.-regulated dollar-backed token, USAT (USAT), signaling a major push into the American financial market. The launch was announced on Friday at an event in New York by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.

A U.S.-compliant stablecoin

Unlike Tether’s flagship USDT, which has grown into a $170 billion asset and is widely used across global markets but remains outside U.S. regulatory approval, USAT is designed specifically for the U.S. market. The token will comply with the GENIUS Act, the federal law recently enacted to establish oversight rules for stablecoin issuers.

Anchorage Digital, a federally regulated crypto bank, will serve as the token’s issuer. Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald, an investor in Tether and one of Wall Street’s oldest financial institutions, will act as the custodian of reserves and primary dealer.

USAT will also integrate Tether’s Hadron technology, a platform designed to support tokenization of real-world assets, further extending its utility for U.S. businesses and institutions.

Bo Hines to lead U.S. operations

Tether also announced the appointment of Bo Hines as CEO of its newly established U.S. division, Tether USAT. Hines, a lawyer and former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump, will oversee the rollout of USAT from Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The simultaneous introduction of both the token and CEO reflects Tether’s commitment to delivering a U.S.-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin backed by transparent reserves, strong governance, and American leadership from day one,” the company said in a press release.

Hines emphasized that the new token aims to blend transparency, compliance, and innovation:

Why Tether is entering the U.S. now

Tether has become a cornerstone of the global crypto economy, especially in emerging markets where high banking fees and inflation drive adoption of digital dollars. The company also ranks as the 18th largest holder of U.S. Treasuries, underscoring its deep ties to American financial markets.

In 2024, Tether earned $13 billion in profit with just over 100 employees, making it one of the most profitable companies per headcount worldwide. Despite this success, U.S. regulators excluded USDT from directly entering the domestic market under the GENIUS Act, forcing Tether to create a fully U.S.-compliant alternative.

At Friday’s event, Ardoino stressed that Tether is not pursuing a public listing, but instead focusing on direct engagement with U.S. businesses and financial institutions:

What’s next

USAT is expected to launch by the end of 2025, offering U.S. institutions a regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin alternative under federal oversight. With Anchorage Digital and Cantor Fitzgerald in place, and Hines at the helm, Tether appears determined to extend its dominance into the United States.

If successful, USAT could become the first large-scale stablecoin to bridge global crypto demand with full U.S. regulatory compliance—an experiment that may reshape how digital dollars are issued and trusted in the years ahead.